|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|26,659.83
|26,531
|10
|26,715.58
|26,627.08
|20
|26,744.17
|26,689.03
|50
|26,848.22
|26,767.91
|100
|26,886.53
|26,708.08
|200
|26,467.24
|26,374.69
Company Name
Value
Change
Change (%)
Trend
|Kwality Wall's (India)
|27.95
|1.83
|7.01
|Bharat Electronics
|453.75
|9.30
|2.09
|Hindalco Industries
|940.15
|14.20
|1.53
|Hindustan Aeronautics
|3951.75
|37.75
|0.96
|Oil And Natural Gas Corporation
|282.35
|2.45
|0.88
|Sun Pharmaceutical Industries
|1752.70
|14.60
|0.84
|Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
|1294.65
|7.45
|0.58
|ITC
|314.80
|1.20
|0.38
|Cipla
|1351.85
|4.20
|0.31
|JSW Steel
|1268.25
|0.45
|0.04
|SBI Life Insurance Company
|2029.95
|-6.45
|-0.32
|Bharti Airtel
|1873.35
|-6.40
|-0.34
|ICICI Bank
|1374.20
|-4.80
|-0.35
|Britannia Industries
|5970.00
|-24.25
|-0.40
|Kotak Mahindra Bank
|413.00
|-2.30
|-0.55
|HDFC Bank
|881.75
|-5.65
|-0.64
|Tata Steel
|210.90
|-1.45
|-0.68
|Hindustan Unilever
|2322.00
|-16.25
|-0.69
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|296.70
|-2.05
|-0.69
|Tech Mahindra
|1346.55
|-10.70
|-0.79
|Apollo Hospitals Enterprise
|7754.50
|-65.75
|-0.84
|Tata Consultancy Services
|2613.20
|-23.20
|-0.88
|Infosys
|1288.15
|-11.80
|-0.91
|Axis Bank
|1371.05
|-12.80
|-0.92
|Max Healthcare Institute
|1081.50
|-10.25
|-0.94
|Nestle India
|1278.20
|-13.25
|-1.03
|State Bank of India
|1189.40
|-12.60
|-1.05
|Coal India
|426.10
|-4.60
|-1.07
|NTPC
|377.45
|-4.40
|-1.15
|Grasim Industries
|2767.80
|-32.30
|-1.15
|UltraTech Cement
|12515.70
|-164.55
|-1.30
|Titan Company
|4269.35
|-59.05
|-1.36
|Trent
|3846.30
|-53.85
|-1.38
|Eternal
|243.05
|-3.40
|-1.38
|HCL Technologies
|1370.75
|-19.45
|-1.40
|Tata Consumer Products
|1122.95
|-19.35
|-1.69
|IndusInd Bank
|942.00
|-17.00
|-1.77
|Bajaj Finance
|977.90
|-18.60
|-1.87
|Bajaj Auto
|9778.10
|-190.85
|-1.91
|Adani Enterprises
|2123.25
|-41.55
|-1.92
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|3334.75
|-65.15
|-1.92
|Hero MotoCorp
|5590.20
|-119.40
|-2.09
|Wipro
|196.00
|-4.90
|-2.44
|Bajaj Finserv
|1943.95
|-48.75
|-2.45
|Eicher Motors
|7817.00
|-198.70
|-2.48
|Jio Financial Services
|248.90
|-6.45
|-2.53
|Shriram Finance
|1052.15
|-27.70
|-2.57
|Reliance Industries
|1358.35
|-35.95
|-2.58
|Asian Paints
|2307.60
|-68.65
|-2.89
|Maruti Suzuki India
|14380.60
|-488.95
|-3.29
|Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles
|370.50
|-12.65
|-3.30
|Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone
|1470.20
|-50.65
|-3.33
|Larsen & Toubro
|4066.45
|-214.10
|-5.00
|InterGlobe Aviation
|4521.40
|-301.65
|-6.25