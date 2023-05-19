Highest dividend-yield small-cap shares; these 15 shares have paid up to 33% yields to shareholders

TV Today Network was the highest dividend yielding small-cap scrip in the last financial year, with a whooping yield of 33%, according to a list of highest dividend-yielding smallcap shares compiled by Axis Securities. Another stock on the list – Polyplex Corporation– paid the highest dividend at Rs 106 per share, with a dividend yield of 7%. Even the lowest dividend-yielding firms on the list – HUDCO, Accelya Solutions India and CESC – had yields of 6% for the last financial year. This is double that of the large cap stocks at the bottom of a similar list.

Here’s a look at the highest dividend payouts and dividend-yielding small-caps:

Company Name CMP Dividend (FY23) Dividend Yield TV Today Network Rs 209 Rs 70 33% RSWM Rs 178 Rs 25 14% IDFC Rs 90 Rs 11 12% Forbes & Company Rs 593 Rs 65 11% Banco Products (India) Rs 276 Rs 28 10% PNB Gilts Rs 59 Rs 5 8% Castrol India Rs 115 Rs 9.5 8% Goodyear India Rs 1,217 Rs 100 8% Balmer Lawrie Investment Rs 390 Rs 30 8% Polyplex Corporation Rs 1,416 Rs 106 7% Geojit Financial Services Rs 43 Rs 3 7% Nirlon Rs 396 Rs 26 7% HUDCO Rs 54 Rs 3.5 6% CESC Rs 71 Rs 4.5 6% Accelya Solutions India Rs 1,272 Rs 80 6% Top 15 Dividend Yield Small Cap Companies

Five out of the 15 companies listed belong to the financial sector, and the textile, IT, auto and chemical sectors have just one firm each. Despite having the lowest market capitalisation on the list, at Rs 765 crore, Forbes & Company gave its shareholders a yield of 11%. IDFC has the highest market capitalisation, at Rs 14,424 crore and paid out the third highest dividend-yield.

HUDCO, Geojit Financial Services and CESC have paid the lowest dividends in the past 12 months, at Rs 3.5, Rs 3, and Rs 4.5 respectively, with yields varying between 6-7%. Polyplex Corporation paid out the highest dividend over the past fiscal year among companies on the list, at Rs 106 per share. Despite being small-cap companies, some firms’ dividends and dividend yields often beat those of large-caps, mid-caps and PSUs.