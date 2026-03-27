The sharp shift in global conditions amid rising crude prices is beginning to reflect in how large brokerages are looking at Indian markets. Global brokerage house Goldman Sachs Research has slashed its 2-month target for the Nifty to 25,900 amid multiple risks ahead.

They have downgraded India’s rating to ‘Market Weight.’ Here is a detailed analysis of what’s driving the downgrade from Goldman.

Goldman Sachs downgrade driven by rising energy prices

According to Goldman Sachs, the core concern for India is that higher energy prices for a longer period could weaken India’s overall economic position. The brokerage has downgraded Indian equities to “market weight” from “overweight,” indicating a more cautious stance.

“Higher-for-longer energy prices lead to deteriorating macro mix for India,” the report noted, highlighting how rising crude and gas prices are affecting the broader economy.

The situation has been further complicated by disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil supply route.

Nifty target cut to 25,900 from 29,300 earlier

Goldman Research has lowered its 12-month Nifty target to 25,900 from 29,300 earlier. The brokerage believes the near-term risk remains tilted to the downside.

“We see risks tilted to the downside in the next 3 to 6 months,” the report noted, suggesting that markets may not yet fully reflect the potential earnings slowdown.

At the same time, the brokerage has suggested a shift in investment strategy. “Focus on quality, earnings resilience and structural themes,” it said, favouring companies with stable earnings and strong balance sheets. Sectors like banking, consumer staples, telecom, defence, and energy are seen as relatively better placed, while more cyclical segments may face pressure.

Growth, inflation and currency under pressure

The ripple effects of higher energy prices are being seen across key economic indicators.

According to the Goldman Sachs report, India’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for 2026 has been cut by 1.1 percentage points to 5.9%. At the same time, inflation is expected to rise, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) forecast increased by 70 basis points.

The report also flagged pressure on the currency and external balances. “Widened current account deficit to 2% of GDP, weakened Rupee, and added 50bps rate hikes in 2026,” it said, pointing to tighter financial conditions ahead.

Earnings outlook takes a hit

One of the biggest concerns for markets is the impact on corporate earnings. According to the brokerage report, earnings growth expectations have been reduced sharply over the next two years.

“We lower our earnings growth forecast materially for India, by 9 pp cumulatively over the next 2 years, to 8% /13% for CY26/27,” the Goldman Sachs report said, compared to earlier expectations before the Iran-related disruptions.

The brokerage also warned that estimates could be cut further in the coming months. “We expect consensus estimates to be cut meaningfully over the next 2-3 quarters,” it added, especially in sectors linked to domestic economic cycles.

Market sentiment and flows remain weak

Apart from fundamentals, investor sentiment is another key factor weighing on the outlook. Goldman Sachs in its report noted that foreign investor flows have already been weak, with heavy selling seen in recent months.

“Softer investor sentiment near-term,” the report said, adding that concerns around earnings cuts and global uncertainties could continue to keep investors cautious. Rising interest rates and lower risk appetite globally are also expected to impact valuations.

What could change the outlook

The brokerage has also outlined factors that could improve sentiment. A faster-than-expected easing in oil supply disruptions or a recovery in corporate earnings could support markets going forward.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.