Gold Rate Today in India

On 7 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹153,020 per 10 grams, reflecting a gain of ₹570 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹140,268 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 7 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹153,020 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹140,185, reflecting a difference of ₹12,835 or 9.16%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 9.16% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 153,020 152,450 570.00 0.37% 22 Carat 140,268 139,746 522.50 0.37% 18 Carat 114,765 114,338 427.50 0.37% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices are trending up on the back of a soft dollar and optimism over the end of hostilities between US and Iran. A weak dollar makes precious metals like gold less expensive for overseas currency holders, thereby aiding demand.

US President Donald Trump has signalled progress towards negotiations with Iran, reigniting market hopes for a final agreement between Washington and Tehran.

Following the reports of a possible peace deal with the Middle East, oil prices saw a sharp dip. The collapse in oil prices helped reduce inflationary concerns and bring down expectations of monetary policy tightening. Lower interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest bearing assets.

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While these geopolitical developments signal progress, market sentiment remains fragile as dual blockade over the chokepoint- Strait of Hormuz continues to hold, limiting the upside for gold.

Outlook for Gold Investors

Analysts expect gold prices to remain largely range bound in the near term, citing that any meaningful recovery in the West Asia conflict would help bring any meaningful upside for the yellow metal. The growing optimism over the possible end of tensions in the Middle East has helped lift gold prices but the blockade over the Hormuz passage keeps the market sentiment cautious.

Gold prices have fallen by over 10% since the start of the US-Iran standoff, which began in late February. For further cues markets will look out for US employment data due for Friday.

Retail investors are advised to track not just domestic rates but also international trends before making buying decisions.

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Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 152,940 ( 290.00 ) 140,195 ( 265.80 ) 114,705 ( 217.50 ) Bangalore 153,140 ( 570.00 ) 140,378 ( 522.50 ) 114,855 ( 427.50 ) Chennai 153,460 ( 560.00 ) 140,672 ( 513.40 ) 115,095 ( 420.00 ) Delhi 152,760 ( 570.00 ) 140,030 ( 522.50 ) 114,570 ( 427.50 ) Hyderabad 153,260 ( 570.00 ) 140,488 ( 522.50 ) 114,945 ( 427.50 ) Kolkata 152,530 ( 280.00 ) 139,819 ( 256.70 ) 114,398 ( 210.00 ) Mumbai 153,020 ( 570.00 ) 140,268 ( 522.50 ) 114,765 ( 427.50 ) Pune 152,730 ( 280.00 ) 140,003 ( 256.70 ) 114,548 ( 210.00 ) Surat 153,220 ( 570.00 ) 140,452 ( 522.50 ) 114,915 ( 427.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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