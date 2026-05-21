Gold Rate Today in India

On 21 May 2026, the price of 24K gold at ₹160,070 per 10 grams, reflecting a loss of ₹400 compared to its previous close. Meanwhile, 22K gold is at ₹146,731 per 10 grams.

Gold prices in India are largely influenced by international spot gold rates, US dollar fluctuations, and import duties on Gold among other things. Gold prices in India continue to remain higher than in Dubai. On 21 May 2026 the price of 24K gold in India is at ₹160,070 per 10 grams, while in Dubai it is ₹143,434, reflecting a difference of ₹16,636 or 11.60%. Similarly, 22K and 18K gold prices in India were also about 11.60% costlier compared to the price of gold in Dubai, not accounting for fees, duties, and taxes. Gold Rate Today in India (₹ per 10 grams) Type Today's Price (₹) Yesterday's Price (₹) Change (₹) Change (%) 24 Carat 160,070 160,470 400.00 0.25% 22 Carat 146,731 147,098 366.70 0.25% 18 Carat 120,053 120,353 300.00 0.25% More: Detailed tables and chart on gold rate in India and Dubai

Why is the Gold price moving today?

Gold prices rose above $4,550 an ounce on Thursday, extending gains from the previous session as optimism over a possible US-Iran peace agreement supported market sentiment.

ALSO READ Gold Rate Today 20th May 2026: Gold is up by 0.54%; check prices in Mumbai, Chennai, Delhi, Bengaluru

President Donald Trump stated that negotiations with Iran were in their final stages, raising expectations that the Strait of Hormuz could reopen and restore normal shipping flows. The development triggered a sharp decline in oil prices, helping ease inflation concerns and reducing expectations of aggressive monetary tightening by central banks.

Outlook for Gold Investors

However, minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting indicated that most policymakers still see a possible interest rate hike this year if inflation remains above the Fed’s 2% target. Investors remain divided over whether the Fed will raise rates by December or keep borrowing costs unchanged through year-end.

ALSO READ Silver Rate Today 20th May 2026: Silver is up by 1.09%; check prices in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Delhi, Ahmedabad

Gold Rate Today in Metro Cities (₹ per 10 grams)

City 24 Carat(₹) 22 Carat(₹) 18 Carat(₹) Ahmedabad 160,290 ( 390.00 ) 146,933 ( 357.50 ) 120,218 ( 292.50 ) Bangalore 160,200 ( 390.00 ) 146,850 ( 357.50 ) 120,150 ( 292.50 ) Chennai 160,540 ( 390.00 ) 147,162 ( 357.50 ) 120,405 ( 292.50 ) Delhi 159,800 ( 390.00 ) 146,483 ( 357.50 ) 119,850 ( 292.50 ) Hyderabad 160,330 ( 390.00 ) 146,969 ( 357.50 ) 120,248 ( 292.50 ) Kolkata 159,860 ( 390.00 ) 146,538 ( 357.50 ) 119,895 ( 292.50 ) Mumbai 160,070 ( 400.00 ) 146,731 ( 366.70 ) 120,053 ( 300.00 ) Pune 160,070 ( 400.00 ) 146,731 ( 366.70 ) 120,053 ( 300.00 ) Surat 160,290 ( 390.00 ) 146,933 ( 357.50 ) 120,218 ( 292.50 ) (Rates may vary across jewellers and states depending on local taxes, making charges, and logistics.

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