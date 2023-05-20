World Whisky Day: How to pick the right whisky as per your taste preference

As we begin to chime in the celebration of World Whisky Day on May 20, connoisseurs are ready with their favourite brand to mark the occasion. It is also the right time to explore new varieties that are available. Matured for different durations, infused with spices and made with different ingredients like wheat, rye, barley etc, there is something for everybody. Go through the list below to choose your drink as per your taste preference.

Lingering Peat Smoke

This intense drink is the classic whisky that has been blended and matured in heavily charred oak casks. We are talking about the hot favourite Johny Walker Double Black. The key ingredient, malts from the West Coast of Scotland has an extraordinary taste as it has flavours of spiced clove along with orange peel, vanilla and ignited dried fruit. It ends with a lingering peat smoke which is usually typical of Johnnie Walker Black Label as well as Double Black. Blended to perfection, it is the first choice for whisky lovers.

Also Read New-age Indian alcohol brands that you should add to your home bar

Spicy & Sweet

Glenmorangie Lasanta comes from a brand that is already famous for being the finest whisky brand. This innovative blended whisky has sunset hues in the combination of purple, orange and red. Matured in bourbon and sherry casks for as long as 12 years, the whisky boasts of rife amber that lends it notes of spicy and sweet. The underwhelming flavour of raisins, dark chocolate, hazelnut, honeycomb and note of cinnamon make it a long smooth finish with hints of citrus.

Fruit, Honey & Spice

With 50% ABV, this Amrut Fusion has earned the reputation of being one of the strongest drinks. Made of barley brewed for a long duration, the key ingredient is sourced from Scotland. It is aged in India and has delectable flavours like fresh fruit, honey, spice and a hint of smoke that makes it a favourite amongst those who like subtle flavours in their whisky. This one is both Indian and international.

Barley with hints of Walnut and Sugary notes

Paul John Select Cask Peated, distilled in Goa, has become a popular brand since its advent in 1996. The single malt boasts of barley with hints of walnut and sugary notes. This one is the perfect blend of a savoury and sweet whisky. The classic and earthy peat notes of the drink are bold but not overwhelming. The drink that finishes off with bitter orange peel has hints of tropical fruit, BBQ smoked sugar and ends in a delicious note.