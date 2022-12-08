Wondering how you can combat loneliness and overcome it? Here’s what the expert says

We live in a world that is more connected than ever before. And yet, loneliness is on the rise. In fact, according to a recent study, nearly half of the population reports feeling lonely sometimes or always.Loneliness is the feeling of being isolated or alone, even when surrounded by people. It’s important to differentiate between loneliness and being alone—the latter is a choice, while the former is a feeling. In fact, some studies have shown that a certain amount of loneliness can be beneficial for our health. It can motivate us to seek out social interactions and make us more compassionate towards others. But when loneliness becomes chronic, it can have negative effects on our physical and mental health. Studies have linked chronic loneliness to an increased risk of heart disease, stroke, obesity, anxiety, depression, and cognitive decline.

Dr. Chandni Tugnait is M.D. (Alternative Medicines), Psychotherapist, Life Coach, Business Coach, NLP Expert, Healer, Founder & Director – Gateway of Healing.

shares these 5 ways to combat loneliness –

1. Join a club or take a class – Not only would this help you be around other people, but you’ll also be learning something new. Whether it’s a cooking or pottery class, there’s sure to be an activity out there that interests you. If joining a club sounds like too much of a commitment, consider attending meetups for events happening in your area – business or coffee meetups, dog walks or book club meets. There is something for everyone.

2. Get a pet – Pets are great companions and can help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation, both of which can help ward off loneliness. If you’re not ready to commit to taking care of another life 24/7, consider spending time with your friends’ pets. It’s a win-win for everyone involved!

3. Volunteer – Not only will volunteering make you feel good about yourself, but it will also put you in contact with other like-minded individuals. When you volunteer, you have the opportunity to work side by side with people who share your interests and passions and that can lead to lasting friendships.

4. Travel solo – One of the best ways to combat loneliness is to experience new things and what better way to do that than by traveling solo? When you travel alone, you have the opportunity to meet new people without feeling obligated or pressured in any way. You can simply strike up a conversation with someone interesting and see where it goes!

5. Seek professional help if necessary -Sometimes the best thing you can do for yourself is seek professional help from a therapist who can help you work through your feelings of loneliness. If you find that your feelings of isolation are interfering with your day-to-day life, don’t hesitate to reach out for help from a professional who can help you get back on track.

In today’s world, it’s easy to go through life without ever really connecting with anyone on a deeper level. We text instead of call, we swipe left instead of striking up a conversation with someone new. Make an effort to put your phone away and really connect with the people around you—you might be surprised at how enjoyable it can be. Loneliness doesn’t have to be a permanent state; there are plenty of things you can do to combat it effectively. By keeping yourself busy with activities that interest you and putting yourself out there, you’ll be well on your way to banishing loneliness for good.