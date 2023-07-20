Reshma Kewalramani began her career as a trained doctor and is now the president and CEO of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, making her the first female CEO of an US biotech company.

Early Life and Education

Born in Mumbai, Reshma went to United States in 1988 where she completed a seven year long course on liberal arts/medical science from Boston University. And after her fellowship from Massachusetts General Hospital she got a degree in General Management from Harvard Business School in 2015.

Career

Reshma began her professional journey as a physician and then ventured into the pharma sector by joining Amgen where she worked for 12 years on leadership positions. In 2017, she joined Vertex and worked her way up to become to CEO and acquired a position in the Board of Directors in the year 2020.

Her journey began with one phone call that changed the course of her career. She led the team to delve into breakthrough research and innovation in the biotech field.

After taking over as the CEO, Vertex has come up with ground breaking results in the field with cystic fibrosis therapy drug Trikafta. It collaborated with CRISPR Therapeutics to develop gene-editing therapies for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia among many other achievements.

The company has a market cap of $90 billion as per DNA reports.

Awards and recognitions

For her impeccable contribution in the field of biotech she has been honoured with numerous awards and recognition. She was a member of the Board of Trustees while her time at Massachusetts General Hospital, the Biomedical Science Careers Program.

Vertex, under the leadership of Reshma secured the second position in The Commonwealth Institute’s Top Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts in 2021.

Reshma Kewalramani’s net worth according to Wallmine reports as of 2023 is estimated at $65.6 million.