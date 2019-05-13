What is Thrissur Pooram? Kerala’s spectacular festival of caprisoned elephants, fireworks and panchavadyam!

Have you ever heard of Thrissur Pooram, which is one of Kerala's most spectacular temple festivals? This year, more than 10,000 people attended the Thrissur Pooram festival on Sunday, after the district administration lifted its ban on parading Kerala's tallest elephant. Search the hashtag #ThrissurPooram, you can find numerous posts popping up to indicate that the heroic show stopper is none other than 'Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran', a 54-year-old celebrity elephant. Thrissur Pooram marks a celebration of Kerala's cultural diversity as Hindus, Christians, and Muslims participate together to enjoy the grandest temple festival held in the state. On this day, the tradition is that the Paramekkavu Devi temple, as well as the Thiruvambadi Sri Krishna temple, pay their obeisance to Lord Shiva, the presiding deity of the iconic Vadakunnathan temple at Thrissur. As part of the tradition, these two temples and \u201delephant teams\u201d compete with one another on the sixth day through elephant procession, fireworks, and stunning cultural representation. The festival's much anticipated Elanjithara Melam is considered to be the world's largest live musical orchestra of percussionists. The evening glory belongs to the 30 majestically, caparisoned elephants that stand facing each other amidst the sea of humanity, The spectators go wild to the beat of traditional Kerala 'Panchavadyam', which is played as the eye-popping 'umbrella changing' ceremony of 'Kudamattam' is in full throttle. The 'Kudamattom' is a dazzling, visual experience that is so majestic and in harmony with all the elements of Nature, surrounded by greenery, elephants, people and performed to live music and the of beating drums. Are You Ready For #ThrissurPooram ????????\u2764 pic.twitter.com\/WqmhNaDRb2 \u2014 Movie Planet (@MoviePlanet8) May 11, 2019 Thrissur is all set to welcome the gods and goddesses from the nearby shrines, and you too, dear traveler. Come, witness a grand spectacle of caparisoned elephants, fireworks and Panchavadyam; Kerala\u2019s traditional musical ensemble. pic.twitter.com\/UNxJCCPOYT \u2014 Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) May 12, 2019 Thrissur Pooram, the biggest festival of Kerala is around the corner. Here's a video to jog your memory and help you plan in advance to be a part of this 36 hour-long celebration. pic.twitter.com\/B0nPM677VZ \u2014 Kerala Tourism (@KeralaTourism) May 3, 2019 READ:\u00a0Big setback for Sri Lanka tourism! Tourists opt for Thailand, Bhutan, North East\u00a0 The Thrissur Pooram festival begins when the Malayalam star sign \u201dPooram\u201d falls in the Malayalam month known as \u201dmedam\u201d. It is believed that the Thrissur Pooram was begun by Sakthan Thampuran and that Pooram celebrations have spanned more than 200 years, according to popular belief. With each passing year, the Thrissur Pooram has become bigger and grander. It is also one of those rare festivals that foreigners also love to watch and enjoy despite the sea of humanity surrounding the area. Suffice to say, it is no wonder that Thrissur Pooram is termed as the 'festival of festivals.' Even today, nothing comes close to watching the rows of majestic elephants standing together, the sounds of drums coming alive and the swift changing of eye-popping colorful umbrellas at one go.