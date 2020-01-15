Schengen Visa fee hiked! Here’s how much Europe travel is going to cost from February 02

However, there is no fee for infants and children below six years of age. (Representative image)

Enjoying a vacation in Europe will get costlier from next month as the fee for Schengen visa is set to increase. According to reports, the Schengen visa fee will be raised to Euro 80 and the hike will come into effect on February 02, 2020. Currently, the visa fee is Euro 60.

The Schengen visa is required for travel to 26 European nations, namely Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein. The Schengen visa allows one to enter, travel within and leave the Schengen zone from any of the Schengen member nations.

The Schengen Visa is the most common visa for travelling to Europe and is required for business travel, while travelling to visit friends and family, tourism, holidays, cultural and sports events, airport transit and transit for seafarers, official visits, medical tourism, short-term study and research purposes.

As per updated regulations, children between 6 to 12 years of age will need to pay Euro 40 instead of the earlier fees of Euro 35. However, there is no fee for infants and children below six years of age.

The updated visa code will also extend the visa application period from three to six months prior to the trip.

Under the new visa regulations, the Schengen visa application form has been revamped so that the applicants are aware of what information or details are required. The new visa codes were adopted by the European Parliament and the Council last year following the European Union’s ordinary legislative procedure.

The new visa regulation also aims to enhance detection of potential security and irregular migration risks during visa application procedures. As per the information at SchengenVisaInfo.com, more than 14.2 million people had applied for the Schengen visa in 2018 to travel across Europe.