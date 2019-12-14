Kashi Vishwanath Corridor work to start in New Year! Four Indian companies in fray to bag construction project

Kashi Vishwanath corridor project in Varanasi is touted as PM Narendra Modi’s dream project.

Kashi Vishwanath Corridor project is swiftly moving ahead. CEO of Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple Trust and Shri Kashi Vishwanath Vishisht Kshtera Vikas Parishad, Visha Singh informed on Twitter that a pre-bid meeting took place in Varanasi on Thursday and the construction of Baba Vishwanath Dham is going to begin soon. According to media reports, four Indian companies have come forward for the construction work including Delhi’s Shapoorji Engineering company, L&T, Ahmedabad’s PAP Project Limited, etc.

Talking to Financial Express online, Vishal Singh said, “The tender for the construction work was floated in early October and we conducted a pre-bid meeting with prospective bidders on Thursday. We had good representation from Shapoorji, PAP and L&T, etc. After the meeting, we presented the details of the project to them. Things like what are they going to do, what is the plan, what are the basic cardinal points of the project, reconstruction of religious buildings and building an area which remains maintenance free for over atleast hundred years in major construction were discussed.”

“So, we highlighted the basic points in the presentation and then we took them to the site to show its readiness and its constraints, challenges, and anything they wanted to know specifically. All bidders were quite enthusiastic about it. And since the Kashi Vishwanath temple has to remain functional throughout the year, we also discussed ways to minimise the hindrance in the movement of pilgrims,” Singh said.

“We expect the construction work to start in January first week in the new year,” Vishal Singh informed Finacial Express Online.

According to media reports, the tender will open on December 21. Thursday’s meeting was attended by temple authorities and PWD team. Technical consultants for the project will be appointed by the month-end. The team of experts for Baba Vishwanath project includes project designers, senior architects, landscaping, environment, transport, and geotechnical experts as well as experts from the field of electric engineering and financial management. There is another team to look into matters related to Vaastu and religious matters.