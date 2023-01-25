In 2023, Indians can travel to these countries without a visa; Check the list

Are you someone who loves to travel and explore the world? We understand that it’s not easy to get visa approvals. Keeping that in mind, we have curated a list of countries you can visit without any visa. All you would need is one of your photo identity cards. Also, in case if your age is less than 15 years and more than 65 years, then you can visit the countries only with your Aadhaar card – These two countries are Bhutan and Nepal.

How to visit Bhutan and Nepal?

If you are planning to visit Bhutan, all you need is a Voter ID card. Children will require their Birth Certificate or the ID card of the educational school (Aadhaar Card) along with them.

According to Nepal advisory, Indians only need a document that proves their Indian citizenship. For this, they can show a voter ID card or an Aadhaar card.

Countries you can visit if you have an Indian passport

Barbados

Barbados is one of the prettiest countries in the Caribbean. It is a perfect destination for those seeking a tropical island holiday. Indian citizens do not need a visa to visit. You are permitted a 90-day stay without a visa here.

Fiji

You can stay in Fiji without a visa for 120 days. Fiji is known for its beautiful scenery, coral reefs, inviting lagoons, and friendly people.

Jamaica

If you have an Indian passport, you can travel to Jamaica without a visa. Jamaica has rainforests, mountains, and beaches.

Kazakhstan

It might not be your typical vacation destination, but it is a stunning destination. Indian citizens can visit without a visa for a maximum of 14 days.

Mauritius

Without a visa, you can stay in Mauritius for a maximum of 90 days.

There are 58 travel places around the world where you can travel without a visa – Uganda, Seychelles, Maldives, Mauritius, Thailand, Macao, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Nepal, Kenya, Myanmar, Qatar, Cambodia, Zimbabwe, and Iran.