From India with love: These 4 Kapilvastu relics are ‘state guests’ at this year’s Mongolian Budhha Purnima

On the occasion of Buddha Purnima, India has sent the Four Holy Relics of Lord Buddha to its spiritual neighbour ‘Mongolia’. It will be displayed for 11 days at the Batsagaan Temple within the premises of Gandan Monastery. It was flown with 23 members of the delegation, led by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on 12 June.

It was located at Delhi’s National Museum. These four relics come from among 22 Buddha relics. Holy Buddha Relics are known as the ‘Kapilvastu Relics’ since they are from a site in Bihar first discovered in 1898 which is believed to be the ancient city of Kapilvastu.



While speaking to the media, Shri Kiren Rijiju said that it is another historic milestone in India-Mongolia relations and will further boost cultural and spiritual relations between the two countries. He also said that it will revive our relations with the countries with whom we have had cultural and spiritual ties since centuries ago.



Union Minister also said that India belies in peace and harmony and wish to spread this message all over the world through the teachings of Lord Buddha. The relics are being taken for 11 days exposition as a special gift for Mangolia People who enjoy a very special respect in their heart for sacred relics, he added.



More about Relics



In 2012, Relics were taken to the Sri Lakha and displayed at several locations across the island nation. Afterwards, guidelines were issued and the Holy Relics were placed under the ‘AA’ category which could not be easily carry out of the country for exhibition considering delicate nature.

At the age of 80, Buddha died in Kushinagar District Deoria of Uttar Pradesh. His relics were collected from his funeral pyre and divided into eight shares. It was shared among Ajathsatru of Magadha, the Licchavis of Vaishali, Mallas of Kushinagar, Bullies of Allakappa, the Sakyas of Kapilavastu, the Mallas of Pava, the Koliyas of Ramagrama and a Brahmana of Vethadipa for erecting stupa over the sacred relics.



Two more stupas came into existence, one over the urn in which the relics had been collected and the over the embers.