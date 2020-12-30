  • MORE MARKET STATS

Big update on India-UK flight ban: Check latest announcement on temporary suspension of flights

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Dec 30, 2020 11:59 AM

India-UK flight ban: "Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK till 7 January 2021," Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Wednesday.

India-UK flight ban London Delhi MumbaiIndia-UK flight ban: Union Minister, however, said that in the aftermath of January 7, “strictly regulated resumption" will take place for which details will be announced shortly.

India-UK flight ban latest: India has extended the tenure of suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021, due to the new strain of Covid-19 virus. Earlier the commercial flight services between London and other parts of the UK and cities of India were suspended from December 23. So far, India has detected 20 returnees from the UK who are carrying the new strain of Covid-19.

“Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK till 7 January 2021,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Wednesday. He, however, said that in the aftermath of January 7, “strictly regulated resumption” will take place for which details will be announced shortly.

Related News

The decision was taken based on the inputs received from the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) headed by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) and the National Task Force jointly headed by DG, ICMR, and Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

It has also been suggested to the Ministry of Civil Aviation that after January 7, 2021, a strictly regulated resumption of a limited number of flights originating from the UK into India may be considered. The specifics of such a mechanism may be worked out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Central government said in a statement.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Big update on India-UK flight ban Check latest announcement on temporary suspension of flights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19 test at Mumbai Airport: Flyers can now get Coronavirus test report in 13 minutes; Check cost, details
2Air India pilots demand management details of new ‘deadlier variant’ of Covid found in UK
3Travel during Covid: More people step out as New Year 2021 trips bring cheer to tourism industry