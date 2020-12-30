Big update on India-UK flight ban: Check latest announcement on temporary suspension of flights

India-UK flight ban: Union Minister, however, said that in the aftermath of January 7, “strictly regulated resumption" will take place for which details will be announced shortly.

India-UK flight ban latest: India has extended the tenure of suspension of flights to and from the United Kingdom till January 7, 2021, due to the new strain of Covid-19 virus. Earlier the commercial flight services between London and other parts of the UK and cities of India were suspended from December 23. So far, India has detected 20 returnees from the UK who are carrying the new strain of Covid-19.

“Decision has been taken to extend the temporary suspension of flights to and from the UK till 7 January 2021,” Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Wednesday. He, however, said that in the aftermath of January 7, “strictly regulated resumption” will take place for which details will be announced shortly.

The decision was taken based on the inputs received from the Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) headed by the Director-General of Health Services (DGHS) and the National Task Force jointly headed by DG, ICMR, and Member (Health), NITI Aayog.

It has also been suggested to the Ministry of Civil Aviation that after January 7, 2021, a strictly regulated resumption of a limited number of flights originating from the UK into India may be considered. The specifics of such a mechanism may be worked out by the Ministry of Civil Aviation in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the Central government said in a statement.