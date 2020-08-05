Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ramdev announces Patanjali’s plan for grand ‘Gurukul’ in Ayodhya; Check details

The bhumi pujan of the Ram temple was performed by PM Modi around 12:30 pm.

Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Ahead of the ‘bhumi pujan’ of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev told news agency ANI that it was India’s biggest fortune that the country was witnessing the historical event on Wednesday. In a significant announcement, he also stated that in order to establish a state of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the country, Patanjali Yogpeeth would be establishing a grand ‘Gurukul’ in Ayodhya itself. At this envisioned Gurukul, he said that people from all over the world would be able to study the Vedas and Ayurveda. The Yoga guru was present at the Ram Janmabhoomi site to witness the bhumi pujan.

ANI stated that Ramdev had reached Ayodhya on Tuesday afternoon itself, a day ahead of the scheduled foundation stone-laying ceremony. He visited the Hanuman Garhi temple on Wednesday morning and told ANI that this historical day would be remembered by generations with pride. He added that this day marked a new history being written in the country and hence, this day should be celebrated. He also expressed his hope of the establishment of ‘Ram Rajya’ in the nation with the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

ANI also further quoted Baba Ramdev as saying that the construction of Ram temple would also mark the end of encroachment of all the financial, cultural as well as political issues, and a new culture would be established in the country with this event.

Speaking on the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the event, Baba Ramdev was quoted by ANI as saying that the country was fortunate to have a prime minister like PM Modi, who was a devotee of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman. He added that PM Modi has made the ‘Hindu dharm’ proud.

The bhumi pujan of the Ram temple was performed by PM Modi around 12:30 pm on Wednesday amid much fervour and celebration. Several high-profile guests like UP CM Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat were in attendance at the event.