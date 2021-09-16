A year after Air India flight crash, Kozhikode Airport to improve safety standards, check details

The state-run carrier flight had a total of 184 passengers along with the six cabin crew members.

A year after the deadly Air India flight clash at the airport, the Kozhikode International Airport is mulling to implement improved safety measures at the airport. In a deadly flight crash at the airport on August 7 last year, an Air India flight coming from Dubai had overran the runway and crashed at the time of landing. The fatal incident had taken the life of 21 passengers. According to a report by news website Manorama, the final investigation report on the cause of the accident has been submitted by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Team (AAIT) last week. Speaking to Manoram Kozhikode International Airport Director R Mahalingam said that necessary action will be taken to improve the safety measures at the airport after studying the recommendations of the investigation report.

Mahalingam also said that the recommendations on airport safety will be immediately implemented by the authorities. As per Manorama, the 257-page investigation report pinned the major blame on the pilot of the aircraft for the accident by noting that the pilot did not comply with the standard operating procedure (SOP). The report also added that the role of systematic failures as additional contributory factors can also not be overlooked.

The Kozhikode bound flight coming from Dubai had landed at the airport but the runway fell short for the flight as it fell into the pit leading to the death of 21 passengers and injuring many. The state-run carrier flight had a total of 184 passengers along with the six cabin crew members.

What safety measures has the investigation report highlighted?

The report has particularly highlighted the faulty wind sensor and held that the sensor provided wrong information about the tail wind to the pilot. The report has indicted the airport authorities for setting up the wind sensor at a wrong location and at a disparate height from the runway which contributed to giving wrong information to the pilot. Since the last year’s flight crash, the airport has temporarily closed the operations for the bigger airplanes at the airport that are likely to encounter similar problems at the airport. Decision about the operations of the bigger flights will be taken by the Directorate of Civil Aviation, Mahalingam said.