The International Glamour Project gets Season 2 winners; Will represent India in International Pageants

Until recently, Glamour and pageants were only for chosen few but not anymore. Earlier, models with physical appearance, skills, reasonable control of movements, body balance, and grace were considered fit for glamour and pageantry, but now the trends have changed. The audience wants to see confident personalities walking the ramp. International Glamour is at the forefront in India to promote fashion and glamour to the interiors of the country.

The International Glamour Project has the sole purpose to give confidence and a platform to the women of today. It conducted its season 2 grand finale from April 10 to 13; the event’s grand finale. Featuring 32 women, selected in two rounds, the winners of the pageant will represent India in the International pageants. This year there was an addition of the Elite category and Rozina Rana from Nagpur became the winner. Sejal Patil won the Miss division and Prasashya from Gujarat took home the Miss India crown and Sanika from Maharashtra won the Mrs India division.

The grand event was attended by Bollywood actor Minissha Lamba, Maithili Bhosekar, Jui Paganis- an International pageant winner, and Supermodel Shrikant Kamat.