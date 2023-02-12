The doctor is in by Dr Priyanka Rohatgi: Know your milk

By Dr Priyanka Rohatgi

A2 milk is being popularised a lot for being healthier than A1. What is the difference between the two, and which is healthier in terms of low fat and high nutrition?

Milk is regarded as a good nutritional food that provides all of the essential nutrients to the body. Casein protein accounts for 80% of protein content in milk, with the remainder being beta protein. The beta-casein milk protein has two genetic types: A1 and A2. A1 and A2 beta-casein are both present in regular milk, but A2 milk only contains A2 beta-casein. The key difference between A1 and A2 is that A1 milk is derived from Jersey cows found in western European nations while A2 milk is obtained from cows of Indian origin such as Sahiwal or Gir. A1 and A2 both have different chemical compositions.

Considering the impact on health, A2 is considered as a healthier option as A1 may lead to inflammation due to release of beta-casomorphin-7 (BCM-7) which affects digestion. A1 beta-casein milk is inflammatory and can also lead to serious medical conditions like diabetes or heart problems. People have also revealed that A2 is easily digestible, causes less bloating and is healthier than A1 milk.

Should adults be consuming milk at all or can we get calcium and other milk nutrients from elsewhere?

Milk is a good source of calcium and other vital nutrients which help in strengthening of bones and maintaining overall well-being of adults. Consumption of milk for adults is considered as a healthy option to supply calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients to body. But it is advisable for older adults to monitor their milk consumption and consume it at the time of the day when they have higher digestive capacity.

Consuming 1-2 glasses of milk per day is enough for older adults, consuming milk more than that can lead to inflammation or bloating problems. Adults can have milk in moderation until they have some prior allergy or intolerance towards milk and dairy products. But it is not necessary for adults to consume milk unlike children. There are healthy substitutes like soy milk, almond milk and coconut milk which are low in fat and come in various flavours. Adults can also switch to eating fresh fruits, green leafy vegetables or meat for calcium or protein intake. People can also incorporate oatmeal, seeds like chia seeds, flax seeds, sunflower seeds and other foods which are rich in calcium and protein.

Till what age is milk recommended and which milk is best?

Milk is recommended for people of all ages. There is no particular age when people should stop consuming milk. Consumption of milk depends upon the digestive capabilities, and it varies from person to person. Older adults tend to have a sensitive digestive system and the body experiences various changes related to immunity, digestion, bones, muscles and overall body. It is important for adults above 45-50 years of age to be mindful while drinking milk and keep a check on its impact on body. Some people might face challenges in digesting milk and might experience inflammation. Also, saturated fats in milk might also lead to increased risk of heart diseases, diabetes or Alzheimer’s. Hence, it is important for adults to stay cognisant and aware of their body responses and allergies to avoid any inconvenience.

Other than whole dairy milk, people can opt for less saturated and non-fat skim milks which are a healthier alternative to whole milk. Other than dairy milks, people can also explore plant-based milk like soy milk or almond milk which contain fewer fats and calories and keep the heart healthy.

Considering the health quotient of all kinds of milk products available in the market, coconut milk followed by almond and soy milk is deemed to be the healthiest forms. While coconut milk contains 4 gm fat, almond milk contains 1 gm protein and 4 gm fat and soymilk contains 7gm protein and 3.5 gm fat.

Goat and camel milk are also available these days. Are they viable options?

Goat and camel milk are good and viable options for people but they both have a unique nature, and their adaptability can vary from person to person. Goat milk supplies good protein, fat and nutrients to the body but just like cow milk, it contains lactose which might create a problem for allergic or lactose-intolerant people. Camel milk is rich in antioxidants and other essential nutrients which help with blood sugar control, immunity, and certain behavioural and neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism.

Nonetheless, camel milk is significantly more expensive than other types and is frequently unpasteurised, posing a health risk, particularly in high-risk populations.

What about vegan milk? Is it better or healthier than animal milk?

Vegan milks are made from various beans, nuts, seeds, and grains. The most widely used types are oat milk, soy milk, and almond milk. Coconuts, peas, cashews, hazelnuts, hemp seeds, and rice are among the ingredients used to make other well-known vegan milk types.Vegan milk types usually are low in fat and less saturated which is healthy for the body, but it cannot be considered as a healthier option than animal milk as it depends upon the dietary requirements of a person and ability to digest animal milk. Healthier option varies from person to person based on their body needs and requirements.

Dr Priyanka Rohatgi is chief nutritionist, Apollo Hospitals, New Delhi