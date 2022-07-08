Swiggyman on horse: Swiggy offers Rs 5,000 to identify its delivery partner, hilarious memes go viral

Swiggyman on horse: A video of a swiggy delivery boy delivering food on a horseback amid the Mumbai rains has created a buzz on the internet. The delivery boy is getting a lot of appreciation from the netizens for his height of dedication.

Swiggy made an announcement while looking out for the ‘Swiggyman on the horse’ and stated that despite using all their resources, they could not find the man. The swiggy has launched a Swiggy-wide horse hunt and is ready to pay ₹5K Swiggy Money to anyone who finds the horseman with its bag. After which, the internet got filled with hilarious memes and jokes.



Taking to the twitter, the swiggy has posted a video with a caption ‘This particular horse’.





The video clip showed a man sitting on horseback carrying a swiggy monogrammed delivery bag on a white horse in Mumbai. The video has got many hilarious reactions from the neitizens. The video has received 66.9K views, 88 Retweets, 44 Quote Tweets and 1,029 Likes.

The swiggy has made a list of questionnaires which the swiggyman has to answer. Swiggy wants to know the bottom of this story and asked neitizens to help. Apart from Swiggy-wide horse hunt, the company has introduced a special tribute on its app for the “rider and his steed”. Now, if a person places an order via swiggy, then the customers shall see a horse-riding icon on their app.



Have a look at the post here: