Russians come calling: ISRO and Russian Space Corporation to work together

Ahead of the launch of Chandrayaan-2 on July 14-15, production of space systems in India, cooperation in futuristic technologies including new space systems, training of the Indian astronaut for the Gaganyaan mission among other issues discussed between India and Russia this week.

Russia’s ROSCOSMOS and former Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin held detailed high-level talks with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, where both sides also talked about rocket engines, propellants and propulsion systems, spacecraft and launch vehicle technology and working together on India’s first Space Station.

Financial Express Online was the first to report that the Russian Roscosmos State Corporation for Space Activities and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) are going to work together on India’s first manned space mission.

From the Russian side, there were representatives of ROSCOSMOS, GLAVCOSMOS, Energia and Energomash and the Indian side was led by the ISRO chairman Dr Sivan, along with the Director of the Human Space Flight Programme, and other senior officials who were present during the meeting.

Keeping in mind the special and privileged partnership and India’s priorities such as the Make in India initiative, both countries have decided to take a strategic approach to elevate the bilateral cooperation in the Space sector to the next level.

With India’s growing capabilities in outer space, Russia sees India as a key partner and for promoting peaceful uses of outer space.

In 2018, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin, an MoU was inked between ISRO and the Federal Space Agency of Russia ‘ROSCOSMOS’ relating to the joint activities in the field of Human Spaceflight Programme.

Russia has already offered Indian astronauts a short visit to International Space Station (ISS) onboard a Soyuz spacecraft as part of the training for India’s moon mission planned for 2022.

The former Soviet Union has a major role in India’s Space Programme. It was one of the three partners who helped India’s programme to get off the ground and is also behind sending an Indian cosmonaut in a Soviet Soyuz mission in 1982.

The two countries have already decided to set up measurement data collection ground stations of the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System NavIC and the Russian Navigation Satellite System GLONASS in both the countries. Also, India and Russia have decided that cooperation on remote sensing satellite constellation for BRICS (Brazil, India, Russia, China and South Africa) will go on.