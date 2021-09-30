Delhi to be free of air, water and noise pollution in 3 years: Gadkari

"Air pollution, water pollution and noise pollution are major concerns for the country. We will make Delhi free of air, water and sound pollution in the next three years," he said.
The government will make the national capital free of air, water and noise pollution in the next three years, Union minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday, observing that pollution is the biggest concern for the country.
Addressing the annual session of industry body PHDCCI, the road transport minister said that his ministry has spent Rs 60,000 crore on road infrastructure development — an effort that also helped in reducing air pollution in Delhi.
“Air pollution, water pollution and noise pollution are major concerns for the country. We will make Delhi free of air, water and sound pollution in the next three years,” he said.
Gadkari said the road ministry is working on a proposal to shift all container depots and 1,700 godowns out of Delhi.
“In the next 15 days, we will be discussing that proposal with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Development Authority (DDA),” he said.
Gadkari also said that the road ministry is also building logistics park of worth Rs 1 lakh crore.
The minister said he has put forth his suggestion to Kejriwal to run only electric buses for the public transport purpose in Delhi.
