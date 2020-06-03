Cyclone Nisarga: Maharashtra govt releases guidelines on tackling cyclonic storm; checklist of do’s and don’ts

Ghastly winds of 100-120 kmph are expected over Thane, Raigad and Mumbai districts

Cyclone Nisarga to hit Maharashtra: With a severe cyclonic storm to hit Maharashtra today, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has asked people to maintain calm and fight Cyclone Nisarga the way they have stood up against the novel Coronavirus outbreak. Currently, the cyclone is heading towards Alibaug region of the state and ghastly winds of 100-120 kmph are expected over Thane, Raigad and Mumbai districts, IMD has said. To avoid massive damages, the CM’s office has come up with a set of guidelines to inform people on what to do and what not to do during the cyclonic storm today.

What to do during Cyclone Nisarga?

People should tie all the loose things outside their places or bring them indoors.

All phones, power banks and emergency lights should be charged.

Apart from those who live in a mud house, everyone should look for a place in the house that can be used for an emergency shelter.

People are advised to ready an emergency kit.

Try and stay in the centre of the house, away from windows and house corners. Keep some windows tightly closed and open one or two to maintain some pressure.

Battery operated and reserve power stations should be inspected frequently.

In extreme cases, hide under a table or stool and keep your neck and head protected with hands.

Store drinking water in a clean place.

Help any poor, children, elderly, physically challenged in times of need.

Check for air leaks or gas leaks. In case of any leak, open windows or leave the house. If possible, turn off the gas valve and report to the authorities.

People are advised to check for any electrical damage. In case of sparks, or exposed wires, disconnect the main electrical supply and seek help.

Fishermen are asked to keep an extra set of batteries and radio if possible.

All the ferries and boats should be tied in a safe place.

All the important papers, jewellery among other precious things should be kept in plastic.

What not to do during Cyclone Nisarga?

The government has asked people not to drive during the storm.

All fishermen should not go near the sea.

People are asked to stay away from damaged buildings.

Do not move anyone injured until it is completely safe.

People are asked to not allow any flammable substance to spill. In case any oil is spilled, it should be cleaned immediately.

Meanwhile, eight units of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) along with five units of the Navy have been deployed in the state’s capital city. Fire brigade too have been cautioned. Thousands of people along the coastline of Maharashtra and Gujarat have also been removed.