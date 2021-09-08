Chandigarh gets first pollen calendar; Here’s what it is and how it is helpful for prevent allergy

Pollen grains can cause respiratory problems

The Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) and Panjab University have come up with India’s first city-based pollen calendar for Chandigarh. The calendar is titled on the seasonal periodicities of airborne pollen species was published in the Atmospheric Environment journal.

The lead investigator, Dr Ravindraa Khaiwaal, also Additional Professor of Environmental Health, Department of Community Medicine explains what a pollen calendar is and what is its significance and reports the Indian Express.

What is a pollen calendar?

They give the details and timeline of pollens present in a particular geographical area in aa weather. The calendar contains visual details of various airborne pollens.

Dr. Khajwaaal further says that the concept although new in India is common in western countries like the US and UK who use the calendar to prevent respiratory conditions like allergic rhinitis/hay fever great environmental concern that needs to be addressed in Indian cities.

The pollen concentration in the air is related to locally distributed flora in a geographical location.

Importance of studying and mapping pollen concentration in air

Pollen grain plays the role of fertilization but when inhaled by humans it can cause respiratory problems and allergies. Pollens that remain suspended in air cases conditions like nasobronchial allergy, bronchial irritation, asthma, and seasonal rhinitis. About 20-30 per cent of the Indian’s suffers from allergic rhinitis/hay fever in India.

Key findings of the study are that the pollen grains in Chandigarh air dominate in spring and autumn and this will help in formulating a policy which will in turn help minimise pollen allergies.

How the pollen calendar will benefit the vulnerable population

The calendar will help physicians identify the potential allergy triggers and advise them to limit exposure to high pollen areas and seasons. Moreover, advisories can be circulated to use protective gear like masks during this period.

Moreover, the pollen calendar will help experts in designing parts avoiding trees that release more pollen particles like safeda, pine, mulberry, congress grass. Non-allergic plant species that can provide an allergen-free atmosphere are rose, saliva, raat ki rani, jasmine, bougainvillea and sunflower.