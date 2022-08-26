13-year-old boy designs robot in Tamil Nadu that understands human feeling; netizens laud teen’s efforts

Prateek, a 13-year-old boy, has claimed to have designed a robot with emotions in Tamil Nadu’s Chennai, ANI reported. The boy has named his robot ‘Raffi’ and it reportedly understands scolding and other human feelings besides responding to general queries. “If you scold him, he won’t answer your queries until you are sorry. It can even understand you if you are sad,” Prateek told ANI.

Netizens heaped praises on the boy’s skills and lauded his efforts after the news agency posted their pictures on Twitter. In the pictures, the robot is seen painted in white with a head and it also has a screen fitted in its torso. The robot also has a camera for face detection.

“India has so much talent. In next 10 years I see it unfolding as tech will reach to last mile of entire population giving them power to learn and develop,” a user commented on the pictures. Some users lauded the achievement of the boy at such a young age. “I was reading latest editions of comic books at 13 and there’s this boy making robots at 13! Proud and impressed,” another wrote. “Stoked to see young folks investing time to learn and build complex engineering projects,” a twitter user wrote.

A user tweeted, “I feel, it has been fed with data of faces and voices, like this is angry face this is happy face and also with voice, so some training might have been done on that. Vision training or something like that. Whatever, doing this at 13 is still a big task.” “Billions of rows of texts couldn’t create emotions in a google AI but 13 yo somehow managed to train a model with emotions,” one user tweeted.

Explaining how the robot might work, a user wrote, “The CNN (Convolutional Neural Network) he used for tracking his emotions and feeding it to the robot. And for the robot to have emotions he may have implemented a chatbot-like feature instead of text using audio/video.”