Savitri Jindal to Rekha Jhunjhunwala: India’s top 7 richest women from pharma, tech, and other sectors

Forbes India released the India Rich List for this year. The business tycoons mentioned in the list has hit a record high. There are now 169 Indians on the Forbes list, as compared to 166 in 2022. Mukesh Ambani, Reliance Chief isthe richest person in India and Asia. He is currently the world’s ninth richest man.

Savitri Jindal, Rohiqa Cyrus Mystry, Rekha Jhunjhunwala are among the top three richest women in India. In this articles, we’ll meet all these women tycoons who have made a difference in their respective fields.

Savitri Jindal

Credits: Twitter

Savitri Jindal, a business tycoon and politician has a net worth of $18 billion. She is the leading lady behind the growth and success of OP Jindal Group. That’s not all, Savitri Jindal is also the president of Maharaja Agrasen Medical College, Agroha. Read More

Rohiqa Cyrus Mistry

Credit: Wikipedia

Rohiqa Chagla, wife of the late Cyrus Mistry has made a name for herself as a corporate leader. For the uninitiated, he was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, the construction tycoon. Rohiqa has a net worth of $7 billion. Read More

Rekha Jhunjhunwala

Wife of Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, she has a net worth of $5.6 billion. Owner of a company named ‘Rare Enterprises’, her husband had shares in Titan, a Tata Group company. Read More

Vinod Rai Gupta

With a net worth of $4.2 billion, Vinod Rai Gupta is the woman behind Havells India. The company is run by Anil Rai. Read More

Leena Tewari

The chairperson of USV Private Limited – a Mumbai-based multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company. She has a net worth of $3.5 billion. Read More

Smita Crishna

The third-richest woman in India, Smita Crishna belongs to the Godrej clan. With 20 per cent stake in the family assets, Smita Crishna has an estimated net worth of $ 2.8 billion, Forbes reported. Also read

Falguni Nayar

Falguni Nayar is the founder and CEO of Nykaa. She has an estimated net worth of $4.08 billion.