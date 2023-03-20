Priyanka Chopra’s luxurious lifestyle: A look at her career, net worth, sources of income, lavish mansions & cars

Both domestically and internationally, Priyanka Chopra is a well-known figure in the entertainment sector. She works as a producer, singer, actor, and philanthropist. Priyanka Chopra’s net worth was projected at $50 million USD, by Forbes. She is now one of the highest-paid actresses in the world and one of the wealthiest in India. Her substantial net worth is hardly surprising given that she has had a successful career for more than two decades.

Priyanka Chopra’s Acting Career

She rose to fame initially after winning Miss World 2000 pageant. In 2002, Priyanka Chopra made her acting debut in the Tamil film Thamizhan and entered the Bollywood with The Hero: Love Story Of A Spy. She has since appeared in more than 50 films, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. Her most notable roles are those in Fashion, Barfi!, Bajirao Mastani, and Mary Kom.

Priyanka Chopra’s Music Ventures

Priyanka Chopra’s acting profession is not her only endeavor; she has ventured in music as well. “In My City” that released in 2012 is her debut single. Other singles she has subsequently recorded include “Exotic” and “I Can’t Make You Love Me.” She has also worked with Australian DJ Will Sparks for “Young and Free” in 2017.

Priyanka Chopra also wears the hat of Producer

For the unversed, Priyanka Chopra is also a producer. She shares ownership of Purple Pebble Productions, which is responsible for the critically acclaimed movie Ventilator, winner of three National Film Awards, and other titles. She also acted in and served as executive producer for the ABC drama series Quantico.

Priyanka Chopra as a Philanthropist

Priyanka Chopra is a humanitarian in addition to her job in the entertainment industry. She has collaborated with a number of groups to advance causes including child welfare, women’s rights, and education. She founded the Priyanka Chopra Foundation for Health and Education, which strives to give impoverished children in India access to healthcare and education, and she serves as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Priyanka Chopra Income

Priyanka Chopra’s excellent career in a variety of sectors has contributed to her high net worth. In addition to her income through movies and music, she also makes a sizeable sum of money by endorsing brands. She has served as the spokesperson for a number of companies, including Nokia, Pepsi, and Pantene. She established a Indian fusion restaurant in New York named Sona’.

Priyanka Chopra Luxury house

The actor owns two luxurious houses in Mumbai — The first is in the Karmayog building, while the second is a home in the Lokhandwala complex. Priyanka Chopra’s Mumbai residence in the Karmayog complex is valued at Rs 7 crore. The opulent Lokhandwala complex flat is valued at Rs 8 crore. Any discussion of Priyanka Chopra’s real estate holdings would be incomplete without the mention of the $20 million Los Angeles home where she lives with her husband Nick Jonas, their dogs, and their family. She also has a residence in New York with breathtaking views of the Manhattan skyline. Moreover, Priyanka Chopra has a luxurious vacation property in Goa close to Baga Beach.

In conclusion, Priyanka Chopra’s wealth is a testament to her ability and labor of love. In India and overseas, she has been able to establish herself as a popular actor, producer, and singer. Her humanitarian endeavors demonstrate her dedication to supporting society. It will be fascinating to observe how her net worth changes over the next several years given that her career doesn’t appear to be slowing down.