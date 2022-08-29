Peeking into the future: The plant-based non-veg menu of 2030

India is home to some of the best cuisines in the world. On social media, travellers hailing from different parts of the world can be witnessed praising the vibrant, colourful, sweet and spicy world of the Indian food universe. Having said that, over the last few years, something has changed in India’s food-making and eating process. Today, if you pack your bags and explore the many faces of Indian food cuisines, you will find several food outlets, from street vendors to high-end restaurants that have either partially or entirely taken the plant-based meat route.

Until a few years ago, food lovers were divided into two broad categories: Vegetarians and Non-Vegetarians— people who eat only plant-based food or those who like to add a bit of ganache by including animal meat in their diet. But today, a new category of foodies who know how to strike a perfect balance between animal and plant-based meat has emerged. Taking cognisance of the evolving and refined palates of modern-day foodies, we are today going to take a calculated peek into the menu of 2030. Because it’s just eight years— the future might be nearer than you think!!

Street Food Menu: Ultimate goodness with equal amounts of taste and health

According to Sohil Wazir, CCO, Blue Tribe, the plant-based meat is already on the streets and its wholesomeness has taken the fast-food world by storm. “From planet-friendly Dumplings to Hot Dogs, Tacos and Noodles, each foodie’s delight is now being served with mock meat varieties like plant-based Chicken, Mutton Keema and Pork. These street delectables are highly popular among modern-age consumers as they prefer having their favourite dishes without increasing their carbon footprint. By taking the sustainable and eco-friendly approach through fake meat dishes, they can continue relishing the juicy, tangy and chewy chunks and bits of meat but with an ozone-friendly substitute. Thereby staying true to the sustainability path without compromising their taste buds and cravings,” Wazir said.



High-end Restaurant and Cafe Menu: The plant-based twist to your favourite dishes

Sohail Wazir told FE Lifestyle that as we get closer to the beginning of a new decade, predictions concerning new-age advances are becoming apparent. Wazir said that the world is walking towards a conscious ecosystem from green energy resources slowly replacing coal and petrol to making conscious purchasing decisions, various prominent steps are being taken globally. In this context, the food universe plays a pivotal role. As more and more consumers have started taking the plant-based meat route, leading restaurants, hotel chains, and high-end cafes have started adding plant-based meat dishes to their menus to cater to conscious mindsets. In this context, Sohail Wazir forecasted a few likely items that may become a norm in 2030:

STARTERS: Plant-based Chicken and Mutton Kebabs will likely be the hot favourite appetizers in the coming years. The Kebab category is already reasonably popular among non-vegetarian food lovers worldwide. With its remarkable aroma, tender yet crispy texture and juicy flavour, Kebabs are loved by all. More so in today’s world since they have been re-invented in numerous fusion and varieties like Doner Kebab, Shawarma, Galouti Kebab, Kakori Kebab, Seekh Kebab and many more. Whether grilled or skewered and barbecued, Kebabs are heavenly starters to dive in.

MAIN COURSE: If any dishes in the entire world have broken all geographical, ethnic and language barriers in terms of love, they are Biryani and Butter Chicken. Talk to any meat gourmet lover in the world, and Biryani and Butter Chicken will be on top of their list of must-have cuisines. In India, Biryani is considered a Desi Dish, something that reminds people of the good memories of home. It is filled with warmth, big spicy Chicken or Mutton pieces, aromatic spices and loads of love. Similarly, Butter Chicken is a delightful blend of cream sauce, butter, roasted and spiced-up tomatoes, and a wide variety of spices that will, in just a spoonful, fill your heart and mouth with a fountain of unforgettable flavours. In the coming years, menus will include splendid plant-based variants of Biryani and Butter Chicken to appease consumers willing to make an eco-friendly change in their diet.



For some people, the phrase “We eat to survive” has a singular meaning–food is nothing but a way for the human race to sustain itself because that’s how the body works. But, it is only those with a good grasp of reality who understand that the importance of food is far greater for human survival. If handled correctly, the global food system has the potential to reduce greenhouse gas emissions significantly.

Blue Tribe’s Sohail Wazir said, “According to the latest findings, more than one-third (34%) of all man-made greenhouse gas emissions are generated by food systems. In fact, food systems produce an average of two tons of carbon dioxide equivalent emissions per person annually. But if everyone starts replacing at least some portion of their animal-based meat diet with plant-based alternatives, won’t that put a dent in GHG generations? “

A report by Synthesis Futures has forecasted that in 2030, plant-based meat will no longer be a try-once thing. In fact, it’s well on its way to becoming a standard part of menus. Globally, everyone will incorporate plant-based meat in their diets for two days per week vs two days per year in 2020. There are 37% chances of this prediction converting into reality. Undoubtedly, with time, the world is taking more conscious decisions to ensure we don’t leave a barren planet for future generations.