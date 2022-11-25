Mukesh Ambani’s $4.6 billion 27-story skyscraper home has a snow room, spa, ice-cream parlor, and more

Antilia, owned by Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s noted billionaire, is everything but just a house. It’s definitely an architectural masterpiece. Antilia, named after a mythical island in the Atlantic, is every person’s dream.

Built in 2010, the Ambani family shifted to the palatial abode in 2012 as there was some delay caused owing to Vastu shastra. The beautiful house was designed by two US architecture firms, Perkins & Will in Chicago, and Hirsch Bedner Associates, in Los Angeles. It was Nita Ambani’s idea after she was enthralled by their work on the Mandarin Oriental, New York. What makes Antilia even more unique are the lotus and sun motifs that have been used in nearly every part of the home.

Nothing that you’ll see in the Ambani house is incoherent – not even a patch of grass. One floor has been used as a garden – it separates the corporate meeting facility and parking levels from the residential space above.

That’s not all – while motifs are used everywhere – no two floors use the same material.

The extended floor height makes Antilia equivalent to 60 stories. “It’s a modern home with an Indian heart,” Nita told Vanity Fair. “We made our home right at the top because we wanted the sunlight … so it’s an elevated house on top of a garden.”

For the unversed, Mukesh Ambani ranks among the top 10 billionaires with a net worth of $94.3 billion, according to Forbes. Antilia is one of the world’s most expensive private residences costing between $1-$2 billion to build, making it second only to Buckingham Palace, which is currently valued at $4.9 billion.

Out of 27 floors, the top six are reserved for the family and can be accessed via high-speed elevators. There are nine elevators catering to the skyscraper in all. Six floors act as a dedicated mega garage for 168 cars, including an extravagant assemblage featuring Mercedes-Benz S600 Guard, BMW 760Li, Ferrari 812 superfast, Bentley Bentayga, Lamborghini Urus, Maserati Levante, Rolls Royce Cullinan, and two Rolls-Royce Phantoms. The 27-floor tower can survive an earthquake of 8 on the Richter scale.

There’s a separate dance studio in the house as Nita is a trained Bharatanatyam dancer. There’s also a snow room to beat the Mumbai humidity. The mansion also boasts an ice cream parlor to enjoy a cone of freshly made chocolate ice cream inside a room where the walls blast out artificial snowflakes. Antilia has a spa and a yoga center located at the dedicated health and wellness level.