Meet Vandana Lal, Director at Dr Lal PathLabs; Know about her lifestyle, journey, education & more

Vandana Lal is the Executive Director at Dr Lal PathLabs. The company was started in 1949 by the late SK Lal – He was a Junior Doctor in the British Army. He went to Pune to study at the Armed Forces Medical College.

He took additional training in pathology at Cook County Hospital in Chicago. After joining in 1983, Vandana Lal managed to change the game for the company. She introduced the Department of Histopathology & Cytopathology.

Vandana Lal’s education

Vandana Lal completed her MD (Pathology) from Lady Hardinge Medical College, New Delhi. She moved to Sweden to get training from Karolinska Institute & Huddinge Hospital. For the unversed, Vandana Lal has specialised in Transplantation Immunology.

Vandana Lal’s career

Being trained in Quality Assurance, Vandana Lal spearheads the quality implementation process in all Dr Lal PathLabs across India. Since 2007, Vandana Lal is the head of Clinical Research Services and she also heads the Research & Development wing of Dr Lal PathLabs. Vandana Lal is the Executive Director since 1995. She is behind the expansion activities of the laboratory. She also takes care of the planning and execution of new projects for Dr Lal Pathlabs.

Vandana Lal’s net worth

Vandana Lal has an estimated net worth of over Rs 3,143.3 crore, as per corporate shareholdings filed for March 31, 2023.