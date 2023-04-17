scorecardresearch
Meet Lachhman Das Mittal, India’s oldest billionaire with a net worth of Rs 23,000 crore; Know everything about him

Lachhman Das Mittal is now India’s oldest billionaire after the death of Keshub Mahindra, who passed away on April 12.

Written by FE Lifestyle
Updated:
Lachhman Das Mittal and his lifestyle

Lachhman Das Mittal, 92, has now India’s oldest billionaire after the death of Keshub Mahindra. He died at the age of 99 on April 12.

Who is Lachhman Das Mittal?

Lachhman Das Mittal, the founder, and chairman of Sonalika Group built a successful business worth a billion in just three decades. However, he is no longer involved in the day-to-day running of Sonalika Group — His eldest son Amrit Sagar is the company’s vice-chairman, while his youngest son Deepak is the managing director. His second son lives in New York. He is a doctor.

Interestingly, Lachhman Das Mittal’s daughter Usha Sangawan is LIC’s first female managing director.

Lachhman Das Mittal’s career

Not many people would know but Lachhman Das Mittal used to work as a LIC agent before setting up Sonalika Tractors. Born in 1931 in Punjab’s Hoshiarpur, Lachhman Das Mittal began his career as an insurance agent, and at the age of 65, he decided to become an entrepreneur. The business tycoon retired from LIC as deputy zonal manager in 1990, Forbes reported. Having plants in five countries, Sonalika Group’s business operations are spread in over 120 countries.

Lachhman Das Mittal’s net worth

As per Forbes, Lachhman Das Mittal’s net worth is $2.5 billion. He first entered the Forbes Billionaire list in 2013.

First published on: 17-04-2023 at 10:00 IST

