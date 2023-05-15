Meet Falguni Nayar, founder of Nykaa: Know about her journey, lifestyle, education, and net worth

Falguni Sanjay Nayar is the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa. It was formally known as FSN E-Commerce Ventures which is an acronym of her own name.

Falguni Nayar’s life

Born and raised in a Gujarati family in Mumbai, Falguni Nayar’s father was a businessman. He ran a small bearings company, assisted by her mother.

Falguni Nayar’s family

In 1987, Falguni Nayar married Sanjay Nayar. She met him at business school. For the unversed, he is the CEO of Kohlberg Kravis Roberts India. They have two children – Adwaita Nayar and Anchit Nayar. While Adwaita Nayar is the CEO of Nykaa Fashion, Anchit Nayar is heading the retail and e-commerce divisions.

Falguni Nayar’s education

Falguni Nayar went to Sydenham College of Commerce and Economics for her graduation. She pursued a postgraduate course from the Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (1985 batch).

Falguni Nayar’s career

Falguni Nayar started working with Kotak Mahindra Group in 1993 after leaving her consultant job at A. F. Ferguson & Co. Initially, she was heading the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) team, however, she later opened institutional equities offices in London and New York City. She came back to India in 2001. Falguni Nayar was appointed as the managing director of Kotak Mahindra Capital in 2005. However, she decided to leave her lucrative job and founded Nykaa in April 2012 with $2 million of her own money. Soon after Nykaa went public, Falguni Nayar became the wealthiest self-made female Indian.

Currently, Nykaa sells more than 4,500 brands online as well through more than 100 stores across India.

Falguni Nayar’s net worth

Falguni Nayar has an estimated net worth of $2.3 billion, Forbes reported.