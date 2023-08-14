It’s a dry day tomorrow! Stock these whiskies that cost less than Rs 5000 to enjoy your extended weekend

Dry days can sometimes put a damper on your weekend plans, but fret not! We’ve curated a list of 10 delightful whiskies that won’t break the bank, all priced under Rs 5000. These budget-friendly options ensure you can savor a memorable weekend without breaking the rules or your budget.

GianChand Premium Single Malt Whisky (Rs 4490 approx):

Presenting the exclusivity of GianChand Premium Single Malt Whisky, available at approximately Rs 4490. This exquisite creation pays homage to the visionary founder of DeVANS Modern Breweries, Dewan Gian Chand. The brewery’s name is synonymous with an array of acclaimed beers and top-tier malt spirits. Adding to their legacy, the GianChand Premium Single Malt Whisky has recently made its debut. This expression has rapidly gained favor among whisky enthusiasts, garnering attention from the esteemed whisky critic, Jim Murray. Notably, Murray acknowledges GianChand in the revered Bible of Whisky, lauding it as one of India’s finest single malts with an exquisite and refined flavor profile. This unique whisky offers a distinct tasting experience characterized by the sweetness reminiscent of pineapple drop candy, complemented by subtle notes of vanilla and barley, creating a well-defined foundation of flavors.

Jameson Irish Whiskey (Rs 2500 approx):

A smooth and versatile Irish whiskey, Jameson is perfect for cocktails or enjoying neat. Its light, fruity notes make it an excellent choice for those new to the world of whisky.

Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old (Rs 4000 approx):

This single malt Scotch boasts a mellow flavor profile with hints of pear, oak, and a touch of peat. Its accessibility and balanced taste make it a staple in many whisky cabinets.

Paul John Brilliance (Rs 3500 approx):

An Indian single malt from Goa, Paul John Brilliance offers a unique twist. With tropical fruit and honeyed notes, it showcases the growing quality of Indian whisky.

Monkey Shoulder (Rs 3000 approx):

A blended Scotch that’s a favorite among whisky enthusiasts, Monkey Shoulder is known for its smoothness and mixability. It’s great for both cocktails and sipping.

Amrut Indian Single Malt (Rs 4500 approx):

Another Indian gem, Amrut Single Malt offers a complexity that rivals its Scottish counterparts. Notes of fruit, spice, and oak create a distinctive flavor profile.

Ballantine’s 17-Year-Old (Rs 4800 approx):

For those seeking a touch of sophistication, Ballantine’s 17-Year-Old offers a rich, balanced blend of malt and grain whiskies. Perfect for celebrating special dry days.

Glenlivet Founder’s Reserve (Rs 3800 approx):

This Speyside Scotch delivers a creamy texture and flavors of apple, citrus, and a hint of vanilla. It’s a great introduction to the Glenlivet range.

100 Pipers Deluxe (Rs 1500 approx):

A wallet-friendly blended Scotch, 100 Pipers Deluxe offers a smooth, easy-drinking experience with a touch of smoke and fruitiness.

Jim Beam White Label (Rs 2000 approx):

For bourbon lovers, Jim Beam White Label brings sweet caramel, vanilla, and oak flavors to the table, making it a perfect base for classic cocktails.

Conclusion: Dry days don’t have to be dull days. With these 10 affordable whiskies under Rs 5000, you can elevate your dry day weekends by indulging in a variety of flavors and styles without straining your budget. Whether you prefer Scotch, bourbon, or Indian whisky, these options ensure that your dry day experience remains enjoyable and exciting. Remember to drink responsibly and savor every sip of these budget-friendly gems!