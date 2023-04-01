Indian Whiskies and how they are different from what you’ve had

While imported whisky brands have often been the hot favourite among connoisseurs, homegrown distillers too have managed to find their rightful place despite the tough race. A number of Indian whiskies have proven their mettle not just in the subcontinent but in the international market as well. While this is about ingredients and whisky making process, it is also about the temperature and climatic conditions it is manufactured in. Located in places like Jammu, Bengaluru, Goa, etc, the climate is no more a roadblock for these Indian distilleries doling out excellent quality whisky.

GianChand Single Malt Whisky

With its distillery in Jammu, GianChand Premium Single Malt Whisky is adored by whisky lovers despite being the newest arrival in the town. Noted whisky critic Jim Murray has hailed it as the finest single malt from India he has had in recent times. It is named after the pioneer of the Alcobev industry in India, Dewan Gian Chand, who has been a name to reckon with in the industry since the 1940s. The whisky has a pineapple drop candy sweetness with a hint of barley and a backbone of vanilla. The delicate notes due to the thin oils are what make it a superior drink. Perfect for those quiet evenings by yourself or weekends with friends, the whisky has found many die-hard fans.

Amrut Fusion

Amrit Fusion is produced in Bengaluru that has an average temperature of 35 degrees Centigrade. Due to its 50% ABV, it has earned the title of being the strongest drink and provides a distinctive drinking experience. It is made from a blend of barley that has been brewed over time, part of which is from Scotland, the whisky’s birthplace, making it both Indian and foreign. After being added to the drums, it acquired a variety of delicious flavours, including fresh fruit, spice, honey, and a hint of smoke.

Paul John Select Cask Peated

John Distilleries in Goa, on India’s western coast, make Paul John Whisky. The seaside climate soothes it. It was started in 1996 and has gained a lot of popularity around the nation. Their single malt is the ideal balance of sweet and savoury because of its flavour of barley, walnuts, and sugary undertones. Although not overpowering, it boasts huge and powerful flavours with traditional, earthy peat aromas. It combines Barbeque smoked sugar and hints of tropical fruit, and the bitter orange peel finish provides a clever sense of balance. It closes on a strong yet straightforward note.

Godawan

It is Diageo’s First Sustainable Artisan Single Malt Whisky that is nurtured in Rajasthan. Named after the Great Indian Bustard, it is as rooted as a whisky can be. The whisky is rich, well rounded, and has a PX sherry finish, while it opens with bursting flavours of chocolate, honeysuckle, coffee, deep intense caramel, and also dried-candied citrus as well as baklava butteriness. Made by sourcing 6 local barley, it conserves water, has a bolder taste, thanks to the scorching temperature of the desert that optimises maturation, and ends up in casks that are infused with Indian botanicals. True to the spirit of the Desert, this one is for die-hard fans.

Yaksha

It is currently available only in Goa and will soon be available in other parts of India too. This grain spirit pocket-friendly whisky is for those who yearn for an exceptional independent craft. The whisky, which was aged for five years in first-fill American Oak Bourbon barrels, is unmistakably smokey, in part because it was charcoal filtered. If you consider yourself an informed drinker, it is absolutely worth a try.