Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He informed this in a tweet and added that he has been admitted to AIIMS, but his health is fine.

The Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative for the disease once. He further added that his health is fine but he has been admitted to AIIMS on doctors’ advice.

