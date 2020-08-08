Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal tests positive for COVID-19, admitted to AIIMS

The Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative for the disease once. He further added that his health is fine but he has been admitted to AIIMS on doctors' advice.
Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He informed this in a tweet and added that he has been admitted to AIIMS, but his health is fine.
कोरोना के शुरूआती लक्षण आने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया व पहली जाँच नेगेटिव आने के बाद आज दूसरी जाँच पॉजिटिव आई है।
मेरी तबीयत ठीक है परन्तु चिकित्सकीय सलाह पर AIIMS में भर्ती हूँ। मेरा निवेदन है कि जो लोग गत कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आयें हैं, कृपया अपने स्वास्थ्य का ध्यान रखे ।
— Arjun Ram Meghwal (@arjunrammeghwal) August 8, 2020
The Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs wrote on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 after testing negative for the disease once. He further added that his health is fine but he has been admitted to AIIMS on doctors’ advice.
(Story to be updated)
