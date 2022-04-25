Preparing for Menopause

by Dr. Rita Bakshi

Menopause is the time that marks the end of menstrual cycles. This transition into a new phase of life is often confronted with mixed emotions like fear and confusion. It is suggested to be well-prepared for this transitional period, gain some knowledge, get to know about the symptoms and the ways to deal with them.

Menopause And Its Symptoms

Menopause is a gradual process that takes several months or even years to get to this point. Scientifically, when the periods have stopped for one full year, it is called Menopause. Menopause is when you’ve been without a menstrual period for 12 consecutive months. The transitional stage is known as perimenopause. During the transitional stage, estrogen and progesterone hormones gradually keep lowering and show up symptoms including short cycles, missed periods, breast tenderness, mood swings, low sex drive, mood swings, and hot flashes. Apart from these, there are some silent symptoms related to bone and heart health, which puts women at risk of heart attacks after menopause. Hot flashes and night sweats are the tips of the ice iceberg.

There are many more other symptoms underneath the surface. Some symptoms of menopause include brain fogging and it includes memory issues. Increasing anxiety, loss of self-confidence and fluctuating moods are some of the complex symptoms. Vaginal atrophy and dryness are often experienced by women in their perimenopausal states.

Menopause is the age when women are preparing for retirement, taking care of the elderly, and raising their teenage children. These are the sandwich years of life where you juggle between work, stress, and then menopause is thrown in on top of all that. Stress increases the symptoms of menopause, so it is very important for us to keep ourselves away from stress or manage stress well.

Are you ready for Menopause?

It is never too late to start with the preventive measures to take care of your health, the earlier the better. Menopause can be a difficult time and dealing with roller-coaster levels of estrogen and progesterone hormones is required while preparing for its final farewell. Getting into an active lifestyle in your 20s and 30s will make this transition easier mentally, and physically. Maintaining healthy food habits and adding adequate amounts of calcium to your diet for good bone health. Now’s a great time to get into the habit of eating a healthy, balanced diet full of vegetables, fruits, and whole grains.

Bone density begins a steep and rapid decline after menopause. Make sure to get enough calcium—800 to 1,500 milligrams each day and get enough vitamin D, which helps your body absorb enough calcium. Speak to your doctor about the supplements you’re taking, they can guide you. Regular exercise including cardio and strength training is recommended for women preparing for menopause. Cardio exercises help with blood circulation and improve heart health. Strength training exercises help in improving our bone health. Jogging, running, fast walking, stair-climbing, dancing, yoga, and Pilates. Exercise can help in preventing brain fogging.

Take care of your heart health. A healthy diet and regular exercise, as well as controlling your stress, maintaining weight, and not smoking go a long way toward a healthy heart. Limiting alcoholic beverages can also cut extra calories from your diet. Kegel exercises can make pelvic floor muscles strong. The sudden and frequent urge to urinate and occasional leakage of urine is a common symptoms during perimenopause. It can get progressively worse as changes in the vaginal tissue, urethra, and pelvic floor occur. Getting into the habit of doing Kegel exercises while preparing for menopause can keep your pelvic floor muscles strong later.

Medications are available to help with symptoms, and they’re not all hormone replacement therapy. But it is suggested to discuss your problems with your medical practitioner before taking any medicine. Get six to eight hours of sleep and avoid those things which act as triggers for hot flashes. For some people spicy food, caffeine, and alcohol act as triggers, but for others, it can be some other food items.

The Takeaway

These tips can help in easing the symptoms and can help to prepare mentally, but they won’t eliminate all the issues. Certainly, there are a few other things that can be done to help you get through it. Talk to your friends who are undergoing the same health issues. Do some research and gather information like dos and don’ts but make sure you discuss it with your doctor to tailor a health plan for you.

(The author is the Founder of RISAA IVF. Views expressed are personal and do not reflect the official position or policy of FinancialExpress.com.)