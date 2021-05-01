Over 11,000 persons in 18-44 category vaccinated in Maharashtra on first day

Inoculation drive for the new category was carried out in 26 districts of the state. (Representational Image)

As many as 11,492 people in the 18-44 years age group were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Maharashtra on Saturday, the state public health department said.

Vaccination for those above 18 began on Saturday after the Union government last month decided to open the drive for wider population. Vaccination for those above 45 was already underway.

Inoculation drive for the new category was carried out in 26 districts of the state and it will begin in all 36 districts from Sunday, said an official release.

People should not visit vaccination centres without registering themselves through Co-WIN app or portal first, the government has said.

On Saturday, Pune topped among 26 districts with 1,316 receiving the jab in the above-18 group, followed by 1,004 in Mumbai.

Gadchiroli (83) and Yavatmal (90) were at the bottom of the chart, data showed.