Maharashtra used just 42.5 pc of COVID-19 grant! Chandigarh UT, Delhi other worst performers, says Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus in India: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that Maharashtra, Chandigarh, and Delhi are “the worst performers in COVID-19 grant utilization.” Maharashtra, Chandigarh, and Delhi have used 42.5 per cent, 47.8 per cent and 75.4 per cent of the funds released by the Central government for Coronavirus purposes respectively, Dr. Vardhan said.

“In the first phase, the Government of India has released Rs 3,000 Crores to States and UTs to battle COVID-19 pandemic. Almost all, except three States/UTs, have utilized the complete grant given to them: Maharashtra has only used 42.5% of the grant followed by Chandigarh at 47.8% and Delhi at 75.4%,” Dr. Vardhan stated during the weekly ‘Sunday Samvaad’ social media interaction.

Dr. Vardhan has also said that that he keeps talking personally to all State health ministers and other health officials to ensure that our corona warriors are well taken care of.

Responding to calls for medical attention to people in isolation, Dr. Vardhan noted with satisfaction the sharp increase in acceptance of telemedicine services in India which have not only enabled the government to provide the right care to patients during the Pandemic, but also helped to contain the transmission of the dangerous virus.

Discussing this new and encouraging development, he said, “eSanjeevani has over 12,000 practitioners of various State Government Health Departments and their services have been sought so far by people from 510 districts, across 26 states in the country. While the first 1 Lakh consultations on the platform took around 3 months, the last 1 Lakh consultations have come up in well under 3 weeks, which is a great achievement.”