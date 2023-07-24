Here’s why you shouldn’t consume goat milk when infected with dengue virus

Dengue in India: Owing to heavy rainfall, the incidence of dengue is rising across the country. According to media reports, the number of dengue patients being admitted to hospitals is increasing in the National Capital.

Reportedly, there is a possibility of a further increase in cases as floodwater in Delhi recedes. Amid the spike, the Delhi government’s Department of Drugs Control has issued an advisory to all chemical associations, urging them not to sell drugs like Aspirin and Ibuprofen without a doctor’s prescription.

The MCD report indicates that a total of 163 cases have been reported in the national capital this year until July 15. Social media is flooded with claims like consuming goat milk can increase the platelet count which is the most significant symptom of dengue. Every year, the kin of infected patients, influenced by such claims, tend to search for goat milk and papaya leaves leading to an increased demand. However, is goat milk really beneficial?

How does dengue occur?

Dengue is a viral infection caused by the dengue virus (DENV). It is transmitted to humans through the bite of infected mosquitoes. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), about half of the world’s population is now at risk of dengue with an estimated 100–400 million infections occurring each year. Recently, the global health agency warned that global warming marked by higher average temperatures, precipitation, and longer periods of drought, could prompt a record number of dengue infections across the world.

Currently, as there is no specific treatment for dengue, the patients need to be treated on the basis of their symptoms.

Can goat milk treat dengue?

In 2015, a team of doctors at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) emphasised that there is no scientific evidence or research that can prove that goat milk can be effective in the treatment of dengue. Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), warns that raw goat milk can carry harmful bacteria such as salmonella, E. coli, and Listeria, and other germs that can cause foodborne illnesses and may make one very sick.

” Drinking raw goat milk can also cause brucellosis. It presents with fever, night sweats, malaise, loss of appetite (anorexia), joint pain (arthralgia), fatigue, weight loss and depression. These symptoms may either develop suddenly or gradually over several days to weeks. The most commonly involved systems are the musculoskeletal and genitourinary systems. Neurobrucellosis, endocarditis and hepatic abscess occur in 1 to 2 percent of cases. Think of brucellosis, if a person presents with otherwise unexplained fever and nonspecific complaints and has a possible source of exposure (e.g., contact with animal tissues, ingestion of unpasteurized goat milk or cheese). ELISA test confirms the diagnosis,” IMA stated.

Doctors maintain that the infected person should be given more fluids and vitamin C for faster recovery.

What are the symptoms of dengue?

According to WHO, symptoms usually begin 4–10 days after infection and last for 2–7 days. Some of the common symptoms include:

high fever

severe headache

pain behind the eyes

muscle and joint pains

nausea

vomiting

swollen glands

rash.

In case of severe dengue, the symptoms may include:

severe abdominal pain

persistent vomiting

rapid breathing

bleeding gums or nose

fatigue

restlessness

blood in vomit or stool

being very thirsty

pale and cold skin

feeling weak.

How dengue is treated?

In most cases, dengue fever can be treated at home. As there is no specific treatment, the patient is often treated on the basis of their symptoms. Paracetamol is often used to control pain. According to WHO, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs like ibuprofen and aspirin are avoided as they can increase the risk of bleeding.