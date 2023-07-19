scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

Do you share soap with your family? You need to read this

Studies suggest germs on a soap can include E. coli, salmonella, and shigella bacteria, as well as viruses like norovirus and rotavirus and staph.

Written by Health Desk
Soap, safe soap, hygiene, health news, healthy living, healthcare news,
Hand-washing is one of the best defenses when it comes to the transmission of disease. (Image Credits: Pixabay)

We often share soap with our partner or family while assuming that it’s safe. Well, it’s not. According to experts, soaps are not self-cleaning. Several studies point out that bacteria stick around after washing up with soap. Ever wondered, why there are no soaps in public toilets? Well, that’s because they can harbour germs.

A 2015 study conducted in a hospital setting revealed that about 62 percent of bar soaps were contaminated. Experts point out that bacteria on soap can spread from person-to-person if it is shared from one person to another.

Studies suggest germs on a soap can include E. coli, salmonella, and shigella bacteria, as well as viruses like norovirus and rotavirus and staph.

Also Read

Moreover, some germs can spread by getting into wounds or scratches on the skin, while others are spread from feces.

Also Read

A 2008 study on the University of Florida football players revealed that those who shared soap were more likely to have recurring infections of Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), an antibiotic-resistant staph infection.

It is noteworthy that due to this infection the US CDC also recommends not sharing personal items like soap bars.

Here’s how you can keep yourself safe:

  • Rinse off the bar of soap after use.
  • Lather up for 20 to 30 seconds.
  • Make sure the bar is able to air out, preferably with a draining soap dish.
  • Choose a disposable liquid hand soap or liquid body wash
Also Read

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), if it’s your hands you’re washing, then remember that hand-washing is one of the best defenses when it comes to transmission of disease.

More Stories on
Healthcare
wellness

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 19-07-2023 at 11:49 IST

Stock Market Stats

Market Stats
Top Gainers
Top Losers
Indices Performance
Gold Rate
Silver Rate
Petrol Rate
Diesel Rate

Related News

Photo Gallery

Stock Market

Latest News

Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS