April 24 or April 28 – When is CoWin registration opening for May 1st Covid vaccination drive? Your 5-point guide

File photo of a medic working at a COVID-19 vaccine centre in New Delhi. (PTI photo)

Covid-19 Vaccine Registration for 18 Years and Above: India has become the epicentre of the worst outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic with the daily caseload breaching the 3 lakh mark on Wednesday. As the nation battles the invisible enemy, the Centre will launch its ambitious and most crucial phase of the coronavirus vaccination from May 1st. The key aspect of this phase is that it would cover the largest possible bracket of population. From May 1st, every single Indian adult i.e. above 18 years of age would be eligible for the Covid jab. Here’s how you can register on the Cowin Portal for the vaccine against the Covid-19 infection:

1: Initially, there was some confusion over the date of the registration process. Some news sites had reported that the CoWin registration for the younger beneficiaries will begin from April 24 i.e. Saturday. However, the Centre has clarified that the CoWin registration for the 18+ individuals will begin from April 28 i.e. next Wednesday. Another crucial update is that there will be no walk-ins.

Don’t get misguided by rumours/news stating that registration for vaccination of 18+ citizens to start from 24th April 2021! The registrations will start on the #CoWIN platform and Aarogya Setu App from 28th April 2021 onwards. Stay informed, stay safe! #IndiaFightsCorona pic.twitter.com/i2SwCyRgFY — MyGovIndia (@mygovindia) April 22, 2021

2: The rest of the SOPs of registering yourself with the CoWin portal remains the same. More importantly, one should be clear that there is a single portal for registration. There is no mobile app for CoWin registration.

3: Open the CoWin portal on your phone or laptop. For registration, enter your mobile number. You will be prompted for an OTP. Enter the OTP and verify your number. After that, a page will open that will ask you to fill in details such as name, age, area of residence.

4: One should note that as far as ID proof is concerned, go for a photo ID. You can select the choice of hospital-based in your area after you enter the PIN code. You can also select if you want to get vaccinated at a private facility or a government centre.

5: You can also register for the vaccine via the Aarogya Setu App. Please note that even if you opt for the private vaccination facility, you still need to register via CoWin. However, with the demand for the vaccine going exponentially high, it is recommended to book a slot and reach the vaccine centre before time to avoid crowding.