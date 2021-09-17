Covid-19 vaccination drive: India vaccinates 62% with first dose, 20% fully vaccinated

The average daily vaccination rate in the country had gone up to 74.40 lakh in September compared to 59.19 lakh in August, Bhushan said.

The country has vaccinated 62% of its adult population with the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and 20% of the eligible population has been fully vaccinated, Union Health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Thursday.

Total vaccination in the country has reached the 77-crore mark. Out of this 57.86 crore were first doses, while 18.70 crore administered were second doses till Thursday morning.

The average daily vaccination rate in the country had gone up to 74.40 lakh in September compared to 59.19 lakh in August and 43.41 lakh in July, Bhushan said. In the first 15 days of September, the total vaccination had reached 11.16 crore doses.

The country saw 30,570 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday. Around 67.79% of the cases reported in the last week was coming from Kerala. The daily active cases in the country were 3,42,923 with a positivity rate of 2.03%. There are 34 districts in the country still reporting 10% positivity and 32 districts having positivity rates between 5 and 10%. Kerala still accounted for 56.80% of the total active cases followed by Maharashtra with 53,220 cases.