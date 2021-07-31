  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Sputnik, AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine combination safe, finds RDIF study

By:
July 31, 2021 3:30 AM

The trials, however, will need to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India. The application to mix the vaccine doses was made by the Christian Medical College, Vellore, which will conduct the clinical trials.

Initial data from the interim analysis on the immunogenicity of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines has demonstrated a “high safety profile” and “no serious adverse events or cases of coronavirus after vaccination”, RDIF said.Initial data from the interim analysis on the immunogenicity of the combined use of the AstraZeneca and Sputnik V vaccines has demonstrated a “high safety profile” and “no serious adverse events or cases of coronavirus after vaccination”, RDIF said.

A study combining the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine and the AstraZeneca-Oxford University vaccine, conducted by the Russia Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), has found that the combination does not lead to adverse outcomes, RDIF said on Monday.

This is the first such study in the world that combined two vaccine doses. The initial data on the immunogenicity of the combined use of the two vaccines will be published in August.

India, too, could soon see a study of the combination of Serum Institute of India’s Covishield and Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin. The subject expert committee of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation has recommended a study and clinical trial of mixing doses of the two.

The trials, however, will need to be approved by the Drugs Controller General of India. The application to mix the vaccine doses was made by the Christian Medical College, Vellore, which will conduct the clinical trials.

RDIF has initiated partnerships with other vaccine producers to conduct joint studies of a combination of the first component of Sputnik V with other vaccines. The Russian vaccine maker entered a partnership in December 2020 with the Gamaleya Center, AstraZeneca and R-Pharm.

Studies on safety and immunogenicity of the combination of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine began in February in Azerbaijan. Fifty volunteers have been vaccinated and new participants are being invited to join the trial.

Clinical trials of a combination of vaccines are being carried out in several countries, including the UAE. Regulatory approval to conduct trials has been granted in Russia and Belarus.

Kirill Dmitriev, CEO of RDIF, said as new strains of the coronavirus emerge, partnerships between vaccine manufacturers and combining different vaccines is key to successfully fighting the pandemic.

