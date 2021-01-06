Covid-19 in Delhi: Don’t have address proof? Follow this simple procedure to get vaccination

Delhi is preparing to begin the vaccination drive soon, under which, at first, 51 lakh people would be administered the dose.

Coronavirus vaccination drive in Delhi: With the coronavirus drive set to begin in various states and Union Territories (UTs) across the country, people are waiting to register to receive the vaccine doses. However, residents need to give their address proof to register for the vaccination. People working in Delhi but not having proof of residence in the national capital can also register for the vaccine. All they need to do is get an official letter from their workplace, which then needs to be verified by a gazetted officer, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The report quoted state COVID vaccination task force member Dr. Sunila Garg as saying that for the verification process, any legal identity proof can be used as long as it is linked to the registered mobile number and address of the person. For those who are living in Delhi but do not have an address proof would have to get a photo certificate from their workplace, which would, in turn, need to be signed by a gazetted officer, she said. This letter would then need to be uploaded on the Union Health Ministry’s Co-WIN app.

Meanwhile, Delhi is preparing to begin the vaccination drive soon, under which, at first, 51 lakh people would be administered the dose. The priority groups would get the vaccination first which include health workers, frontline workers, people aged above 50 years as well as people under 50 years of age having comorbidities. People suffering from pre-existing illness would be required to upload a medical certificate on the app, the doctor added.

Recently, AIIMS Director Dr. Randeep Guleria, one of the doctors leading India’s response against the pandemic, released a list of various official documents that can be used by people for the verification of their registration, including PAN card, driving license, MNREGA guarantee card, MNREGA job card, health insurance, official ID issued by MPs or MLAs, bank or post office passbook, Ministry of Labour’s smart card, passport, voter ID or central/state government or public limited companies’ service ID cards issued to employees.

Talking about the release of the app, Dr. Garg said that the moment the app is ready to be downloaded, the government would widely publicise it. Moreover, the electoral platform would be used for registration on the app, meaning a person would have to check for their name on the app before they can visit the immunisation centre.