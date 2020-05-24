  • MORE MARKET STATS
  Coronavirus Live Updates Maruti Suzuki employee tests positive total COVID-19 cases rise to 1.31 lakh

Coronavirus Live Updates: Maruti Suzuki employee tests positive; total COVID-19 cases rise to 1.31 lakh

Updated:May 24, 2020 10:21:00 am

Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases. As many as 54,440 patients have been cured/discharged and 3867 have died

Coronavirus Cases in India Live Updates: Total cases in India is now over 1.3 lakh

Coronavirus Cases in India Latest Updates: Highest ever spike of 6767 COVID-19 cases 147 deaths in India have been recorded in the last 24 hours. As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of cases in the country is 1,31,868, including 73,560 active cases. As many as 54,440 patients have been cured/discharged and 3867 have died, the ministry said today.

Coronavirus (COVID-19) Tracker India | Coronavirus Latest News | Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 Live Updates | Coronavirus Vaccine Update Today

    10:18 (IST)24 May 2020
    Maruti Suzuki India employee tests positive

    An employee at the company’s Manesar plant tested positive for COVID19 on May 22. His last attendance at the plant was on 15th May. The employee has been admitted to a hospital and his condition is stable, says Maruti Suzuki India Limited (ANI)

    10:16 (IST)24 May 2020
    Lockdown 4.0: Delhi airport resume operations from Monday

    As India is set to resume its domestic civil aviation operations from May 25, the Delhi airport will be handling around 380 flights on Monday, a senior official said. As per the directions of the Civil Aviation Ministry, domestic flight operations will resume after remaining suspended for about two months following the nationwide lockdown imposed to constrain the COVID-19 pandemic."Delhi airport will be handling around 380 domestic flights on Monday. There will be 190 departures and around 190 arrivals," a senior government official said. (PTI)

    09:57 (IST)24 May 2020
    Record 6,767 new COVID-19 cases in India in last 24 hours

    COVID-19 cases in India saw the biggest spike for the third consecutive day on Sunday with 6,767 new infections reported in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 1,31,868, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,867 after 147 more fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry. The active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) rose to 73,560, while 54,440 people have recovered and a patient has migrated to another country, according to the ministry's bulletin. "Thus, around 41.28 per cent patients have recovered so far," a Health Ministry official said. The total number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus includes foreigners. (PTI)

