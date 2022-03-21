In India’s fourth wave scenario, why small clusters may pose a big headache – 10 Covid facts

Coronavirus March 21 Latest News: India seems to be among the nations that are bucking the current trend of increase in daily coronavirus cases around the globe. China’s fresh outbreaks have disrupted to global supply chain whereas Germany and the US and Brazil have been reported higher number of cases for quite sometime now. While […]

Coronavirus March 21 Latest News: India seems to be among the nations that are bucking the current trend of increase in daily coronavirus cases around the globe. China’s fresh outbreaks have disrupted to global supply chain whereas Germany and the US and Brazil have been reported higher number of cases for quite sometime now. While the third wave of Omicron-driven infections has completely receded in India, the future remains uncertain as far as the fourth wave is concerned. There have been reports of Deltacron variant being reported from some parts of Southern India, but these updates have not been officially confirmed by either local authorities or the central Covid task force.

While situation looks well under control in India, here’s what health experts have to say. Presenting top 10 Covid updates that you should know today:

Dr T Jacob John, a top virologist, recently said that there is no scientific or epidemiological reason to predict fourth Covid wave in India. However, he added that nobody can forecast that India won’t see another wave of coronavirus infections.

While the probability remains low, Dr John says that we must remain vigilant. He also says that it is the clusters from smaller pockets that may pose as a challenge for health experts. A constant watch should be maintained as far as genome sequencing is concerned, the virologist added.