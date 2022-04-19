Corona LIVE: Active cases across India witness uptick; Delhi logs 500+ cases for second day running

Coronavirus Pandemic April 19 Live Updates: After a day of sharp spike in daily case count, India’s new coronavirus infections plunged to 1,247 cases on Tuesday. The day-on-day data analysis shows that there was a 43 per cent decrease in the daily infections. Meanwhile, cases are on rise in Delhi once again. The Monday data shows that the national capital recorded over 500 cases for second day running.

Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the world: