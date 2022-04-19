Corona LIVE: Active cases across India witness uptick; Delhi logs 500+ cases for second day running

  • MORE MARKET STATS
The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.31 per cent and the weekly positivity rate as 0.34 per cent, according to the ministry.

A man walks past a hoarding related to Covid-19 vaccine booster dose, outside a vaccination centre at Tilak Nagar, in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)
Coronavirus Pandemic April 19 Live Updates: After a day of sharp spike in daily case count, India’s new coronavirus infections plunged to 1,247 cases on Tuesday. The day-on-day data analysis shows that there was a 43 per cent decrease in the daily infections. Meanwhile, cases are on rise in Delhi once again. The Monday data shows that the national capital recorded over 500 cases for second day running.

Here are the latest Covid updates from India and around the world:

Coronavirus Omicron Live Tracker: In India, recoveries outnumber new infections

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,25,11,701, while the case fatality rate was recorded a 1.21 per cent.