Coronavirus in India: States pull up socks as India records 12,899 new cases, 15 deaths in 24 hours

Coronavirus Latest Updates June 19th: India on Sunday recorded 12,899 new Coronavirus infections which took the total tally of Covid cases to 4,32,96,692, while the number of active cases increased to 72,474, according to the official data shared by the Union health ministry on Sunday. Although there has been a slight dip in Covid-19 cases since yesterday, the chances of daily cases hiking yet again, are quite high. State governments are being cautious to avoid the possible fourth wave. For example, amid an uptick in coronavirus cases, Delhi has ramped up genome sequencing of samples to detect any new variant, officials informed IE on Saturday.

On Friday, Delhi had logged 1,797 COVID-19 infections in a single day, highest in nearly four months, along with one fatality while the positivity rate rose to 8.18 per cent.

Here are some latest updates on the Covid-related situation in India:

– The death toll in India climbed to 5,24,855 with 15 fresh fatalities, as per the official data updated at 8 am on Sunday. The active cases comprise 0.17 per cent of the total infections.

– An increase of 4,366 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. The national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.62 per cent, the health ministry said.

– The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.89 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 2.50 per cent, the ministry said. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,99,363. The case fatality rate stood at 1.21 per cent, it said.

– Maharashtra’s Thane district added 837 new cases on Sunday which took the infection count to 7,18,884, an official told PTI. He said that these new cases were reported on Saturday. Thane had reported 957 new COVID-19 cases on Friday and 934 infections on Thursday, as per official figures.

– Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported nine new Covid-19 cases, six less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 10,088, a health department official told PTI on Sunday. Five fresh patients have travel history, while four infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)