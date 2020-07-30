Coronavirus vaccine latest update: World’s 1st COVID19 vaccine to be ready for use by August 12, claims Russia

Coronavirus vaccine latest update, COVID19 vaccine news, vaccine for corona: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine price in India would be around Rs 1,000. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus vaccine latest update, COVID19 vaccine news, vaccine for corona: More than 165 potential coronavirus COVID vaccine candidates are at different stages of development and 27 experimental vaccines have managed to reach the clinical human trials. Out of these, most talked about vaccines are UK’s Oxford-AstraZeneca, US-based Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Chinese firms Sinovac and Sinopharm, and India’s indigenous COVAXIN. The initial results of all these aforementioned potential Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine candidates have been positive. Meanwhile, Russia has again claimed that its “World’s first coronavirus vaccine” will be ready for use by August 12.

Oxford-AstraZeneca Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine UK

Oxford-AstraZeneca is leading the ongoing marathon to develop the elusive Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine. The phase I and Phase II trials results have shown positive results. The phase 3 trials are going on at different sites at UK and Brazil. Meanwhile in India, Serum Institute of India (SII) has tied up with Oxford-AstraZeneca to mass-produce vaccines in India. Serum, which had applied for Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for the vaccine in India, has been advised by the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to submit revised protocol. The institute has been reportedly asked to submit different protocols for phase 2 and phase 3 and advised to select its trial sites across India.

CEO of Serum Institute of India Aadar Poonawalla had earlier mentioned that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine price in India would be around Rs 1,000. In India, the vaccine will be termed as ‘Covishield’. However, in the UK, Oxford had announced that the price of the vaccine will be ‘low’.

Moderna Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine US

Moderna vaccine is undergoing an expansive phase 3 trials as its initial results showed that monkeys on which the vaccine was administered were safe. As many as 30,000 volunteers are being injected to test the efficacy. All the test sites of the Moderna vaccine are located in the US. The vaccine of Moderna’s vaccine is likely to be Rs 3,700 to Rs 4,500 for the entire course and Rs 1,800 to Rs 2,300 per dose. However, these prices will be applicable in the US and the high-income countries.

COVAXIN Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine India

India’s indigenous experimental coronavirus covid19 vaccine candidate is undergoing phase 1 and Phase 2 trials at 12 sites spanning across India. The initial results are positive.

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine Russia

Russia has claimed that it would register its Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine by August 10 to Augusta 12. The vaccine is being developed by Moscow’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology. During the second week of July, the potential vaccine candidate had completed phase-I human trials. According to reports, the Gamaleya vaccine is likely to receive “conditional registration” in August. This means it would be approved for use even though its phase 3 human trials would be carried out. The vaccine will be initially administered only to health professionals. The production is likely to begin in September.

Pfizer-BioNTech Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine

US-German firms Pfizer-BioNTech have collaborated to develop and produce coronavirus covid19 vaccine. The experimental vaccine has entered phase 3 trials that are going on in the US. The US government had inked a deal worth USD 1.95 billion with Pfizer-BioNTech for producing 100 million doses. Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine price will be Rs 225 to Rs 300 in the Netherlands, Germany, France, and Italy. It would cost USD 19.50 per dose in the US.