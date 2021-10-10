Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India reports 18,166 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths; Active cases decline to 2,30,971, lowest in 208 days

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News October 10 Live Updates: As festivals begin in India, the Union government advised states/UTs to celebrate festivals adhering to Covid protocols. Any laxity in following appropriate Covid behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining distance, and avoid crowding during the festivals might trigger the next wave of Coronavirus infections, the Union Health Ministry said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while reviewing the vaccination progress in the country yesterday, said Covid-19 containment can derail if festivals are not celebrated following protocols.
India has so far administered over 94.62 crore Covid vaccine doses. Mandaviya said administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses is the immediate milestone in India’s inoculation journey.
Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in India is under control. Both the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths due to Coronavirus complications have shown a declining trend. The country has been reporting nearly 20,000 new cases for the past few days.
Some states/UTs have already issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines for the celebration of festivals and reimposed Covid-19 restrictions to check the spread of the virus. All rituals like the burning of effigies, Durga Puja pandals, Dandia, Garbas, and Chhatt Puja will be symbolic. The number of people allowed to participate in gatherings and processions will be regulated. Places of worship will have separate entry and exit points.
Highlights
With the addition of 258 new cases of coronavirus, the infection count in Maharashtra's Thane district has gone up to 5,61,659, an official said on Sunday. Besides these new cases reported on Saturday, the virus also claimed the lives of two more persons, which raised the death toll in the district to 11,430, he said. The COVID-19 mortality rate in Thane stood at 2.03 per cent, he added. In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count has gone up to 1,37,156, while the death toll has reached 3,278, another official said. (PTI)
One fresh COVID-19 case was detected in Ladakh, taking the virus tally to 20,848 while the active cases in the Union territory dropped to 55 after six patients recovered, officials said on Sunday. Ladakh has registered 208 COVID-related deaths -- 150 in Leh and 58 in Kargil -- since the outbreak of the pandemic last year. The officials said 2,520 people were tested for COVID-19 in the twin districts on Saturday and one person was found positive in Leh. Six coronavirus patients were cured and discharged from a hospital in Leh that took the number of recoveries in Ladakh to 20,586, they said. (PTI)
India reports 18,166 new COVID cases, 23,624 recoveries, and 214 deaths in the last 24 hours Active cases: 2,30,971Total recoveries: 3,32,71,915Death toll: 4,50,589Vaccination: 94,70,10,175 (ANI)
Singapore has reported 3,703 new COVID-19 cases, including 832 in migrant worker dormitories and three from people who arrived here from abroad, the health ministry said on Sunday. With the latest cases, Singapore's national tally of coronavirus has reached 124,157, it said. In total, 153 people have died from complications after contracting the coronavirus, including 52 this month, the ministry said. The 11 Singaporeans, who died due to COVID-19 linked complications on Saturday, were aged between 56 and 90, it said, adding that six of them were women and five men. The next few months will be trying as daily cases continue to rise for a few more weeks, but the surge will level off hopefully within a month, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a televised address to the nation on Saturday. (PTI)
COVID-19 | 1256 recoveries and 345 total deaths were reported in Mizoram, yesterday. Active cases 14700 and total cases 104659. (ANI)
Delhi on Saturday recorded 30 fresh COVID-19 cases, while the positivity rate stood at 0.05 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. No fresh deaths were reported in the national capital, the health department bulletin stated. According to official data, only one death due to coronavirus infection has been recorded so far this month. Last month, five deaths were recorded. With the 30 fresh cases, Delhi's infection tally increased to 14,39,166. The death toll stands at 25,088, the bulletin stated. (PTI)