Coronavirus (Covid-19) India Live News: India reports 18,166 new Covid-19 cases, 214 deaths; Active cases decline to 2,30,971, lowest in 208 days

Coronavirus Variants and Vaccinations, Coronavirus Active Cases in India Today News October 10 Live Updates: As festivals begin in India, the Union government advised states/UTs to celebrate festivals adhering to Covid protocols. Any laxity in following appropriate Covid behaviour such as wearing masks, maintaining distance, and avoid crowding during the festivals might trigger the next wave of Coronavirus infections, the Union Health Ministry said. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, while reviewing the vaccination progress in the country yesterday, said Covid-19 containment can derail if festivals are not celebrated following protocols.

India has so far administered over 94.62 crore Covid vaccine doses. Mandaviya said administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses is the immediate milestone in India’s inoculation journey.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 situation in India is under control. Both the number of new Covid-19 cases and deaths due to Coronavirus complications have shown a declining trend. The country has been reporting nearly 20,000 new cases for the past few days.

Some states/UTs have already issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines for the celebration of festivals and reimposed Covid-19 restrictions to check the spread of the virus. All rituals like the burning of effigies, Durga Puja pandals, Dandia, Garbas, and Chhatt Puja will be symbolic. The number of people allowed to participate in gatherings and processions will be regulated. Places of worship will have separate entry and exit points.

