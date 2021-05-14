BIBCOL to manufacture 2 crore doses of Covaxin every month in UP

Speaking to FE, Sunil Kumar Sharma, associate vice- president, BIBCOL, said the project is still in its initial stages and details regarding technology transfer, equipment and facilities are being worked out.

Government of India-owned Bharat Immunologicals & Biologicals Corporation (BIBCOL) will soon start producing Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin at its facility in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr district.

The Centre has given its nod for manufacturing Covaxin, the country’s indigenous vaccine being manufactured by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, by BIBCOL at its plant in Uttar Pradesh. The company would be manufacturing 2 crore doses of Covaxin every month. The Union Health Ministry will provide Rs 30 crore to BIBCOL for the production.

Speaking to FE, Sunil Kumar Sharma, associate vice- president, BIBCOL, said the project is still in its initial stages and details regarding technology transfer, equipment and facilities are being worked out.

“We should have a clearer picture in about a month’s time,” he said, adding that if things go smoothly, the company should start manufacturing the vaccines by September-October this year. The company, at present, manufactures oral polio vaccines and zinc tablets at its facility.

The move comes in the midst of many states floating global tenders to purchase the vaccines in order to ramp up their inoculation drive.